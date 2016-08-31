Bruce Edward Perkins

Bruce was born on May 26, 1951 to parents Charles “Chuck” and Gretchen (nee Hunter) Perkins.

Bruce enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting and woodworking. Bruce was a member of the New London Eagles. He was employed by Cleveland City Forge, Wellington.

Bruce is survived by his wife Lynda (nee Brown) Perkins; daughters, Tracy Perkins of Sandusky, Angela (Heath) Denger of Norwalk, and Jessica (Brian) Perkins of Collins; siblings Harry Perkins and Brenda (Brian) Pelton; grandchildren Tyrus, Kimberly, Joshua, Tayvon, Kayden, Trevin, Hunter; great-grandchildren Willow, Kyleigh, Miloa, and one on the way-Tyrus Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Gretchen Perkins, siblings Chuckie Perkins, Judy Damron, Daryl Perkins, and a grandson Quinton David Denger.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, September 3, 2016 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington. Donations in Bruce’s memory may be directed in Lynda Perkins in care of Norton-Eastman Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.