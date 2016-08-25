Pennie Marie (Hartman) Myers

Daughter of Jack and Marilyn (Wilton) Hartman, Pennie was born on September 25, 1960, in Oberlin, Ohio, and throughout her life resided in Wellington, Willard, Norwalk, and, most recently, Fremont, Ohio. Pennie was a 1979 graduate of Pioneer Career Center (Willard High School). She was previously employed by Pepperidge Farm, and spent much of her life helping others through home healthcare. She enjoyed serving her family as a devoted housewife and found joy in finding many treasures at local garage sales.

Pennie will be most remembered for the angel wings she wore here on earth; she was a warm, kind, and gentle woman. Always armed with a smile, she could melt you with her wonderful hugs. She enjoyed the love and friendship of so many people, however, her real passion in life was her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, companion, and love, Randy Myers of Fremont, Ohio; her children, Tommy (Leeanna) Roth of Willard, Ohio, and Beth (Keith) Smith of Norwalk,Ohio; step-son, Dave (Stephaine) Myers of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Lilika Roth of Willard, Ohio, and Paige and RJ Myers of Las Vegas, Nevada; and by her siblings, Jack Hartman Jr of Norwalk, Ohio, Melinda Holtz of Norwalk, Ohio, Jeff (Debbie) Hartman of Wakeman, Ohio, and Jerry (Vicki) Hartman of Bellville, Ohio. Pennie is also survived by Thomas Roth, father of her children, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her two beloved fur-babies, Ginger and Fuzz.

Pennie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Suzanne Crum and Kathy Miller.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family at Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, Sunday, August 28, 2016 from 2:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m., with a prayer service immediately following. Graveside services will continue on Monday, August 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. At the conclusion of services, a celebration luncheon will take place at the home of her daughter, Beth Smith, and friends and family are welcome to join as they celebrate Pennie’s life. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.