James Michael McFadden

He was born September 11, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of the area, and for many years was a snowbird. Jimmie was a 1952 graduate of St. Paul High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 serving in Yokohama, Japan, and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #626, and American Legion Post #41 of Norwalk, Ohio. Jimmy will be remembered and admired by so many for his outstanding work ethic, and many decades with Hug Concrete and Oglesby Construction.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie McFadden Parker (Tim), and by his son, Jamie, by three grandchildren, Nick, Ben, and Elizabeth. Jimmie is also survived by seven siblings, Mrs. Maureen Spettel, Mrs. Pauline Schaffer, Mrs. Joanne Schaffer, Ms. Rita McFadden, Mr. Neil McFadden, Mr. Mike McFadden, and Mrs. Kathleen Osbourne, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Limbird McFadden, by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Michael (Pauline) (Boose) McFadden, by his sister, Mrs. Margaret Stanley, and by his brother, Mr. John (Jack) McFadden.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, on Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

