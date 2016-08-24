Charles Randel Oney

Randy was a kind and caring person who always made you smile. He had many close friends and relatives and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his Sons, Scott (Penny) Oney and Cliff (Jane) Oney; 5 grandchildren, Ethan, Mya, Cody, Samantha and Jerry Harris, III; his siblings Julia Jane (Mitchel) Hicks, Janet (Joe) Ward and Paula (Ed) Fife.

Friends and family will be received from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Ninevah Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorials may be given to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Dr., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com