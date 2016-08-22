Trent James McManus

Trent, aka “Little Man”, and “Mighty Mouse”, was born on February 22, 2006 in Ashland to Stephen and DeeAnna (nee Oney) McManus. Trent was a very social, active boy, who loved sports. He was an all-star in baseball, and had begun football practices recently, where he wore #82 for the Wildcats. He cheered for The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, enjoyed singing and dancing, and was active in 4-H where he had recently won a silver platter award for his fast break fruit pizza.

In addition to his parents, survivors include Trent’s brothers (and buddies), Jonathan and Blaine, sister, Mirette; grandparents, Jim (Juanita) Oney and John (Roberta) McManus; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and many, many friends and a community who will miss him dearly.

Trent was preceded in death by his grandmother Stephanie McManus and uncle Jamie Oney.

Visitation for Trent will be held on Thursday August 25th from 1-3 pm and 5-8 pm at the New London Alliance Church, 4625 Ohio State Route 162, New London, Ohio 44851 where funeral services will be held on Friday August 26th at 11 am with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Trent’s memory to any Sutton Bank location through the “Trent McManus Benefit” account, or through a page setup on www.gofundme.com in his name. Online condolences may also be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com