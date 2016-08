She was born November 18, 1946 in Toledo to the late Bertil Sr. and Evelyn (Beemer) Feldt. She enjoyed fishing, spoiling her granddaughters and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Leonard R. and Bertil G., Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Eric) Hipp of Norwalk; granddaughters, Emily and Maggie Simon.

Per her wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Erie County Cancer Services or Huron County Humane Society.