Former senator and astronaut John Glenn dies

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the announcement of Glenn’s death:

“Fran and I are deeply saddened by the death of Senator John Glenn.

There is no doubt – John Glenn always had the “Right Stuff.” He was an American hero.

I remember vividly, as a freshman at Yellow Springs High School, sitting in science class and, like so many Americans, listening to the radio and watching on TV later in the day, as John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. That day, he captured the hearts of Americans and guaranteed his place in the history of this country and in the history of the world.

As a United States Senator, John Glenn was a workhorse. He wasn’t flashy or looking for TV cameras, but instead, Senator Glenn was interested in the real work of the United States Senate.

My first campaign for the U.S. Senate was against Senator Glenn. In spite of a tough campaign that I lost, he was gracious when I was sworn in to Ohio’s other Senate seat two years later. I was proud to serve with him in the Senate for four years, focusing on what we could do together to help Ohio families.

Fran and I and our children were thrilled to be present for Senator Glenn’s second launch into space in 1998. I took a picture of that launch, which he graciously signed for me. That picture hangs in our home in Cedarville.

No matter where he travelled in the United States, across the world, or even into outer space, Senator Glenn was always proud to call New Concord, Ohio home. He met the love of his life, Annie, there in New Concord when they were toddlers. Their 73-year marriage is an inspiration to us all.

Fran and I extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to Mrs. Glenn and to their children and grandchildren.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) first met Glenn when Brown was 16 years old at a dinner for Boy Scouts in Mansfield. When Brown was sworn in as a senator in January 2007, Glenn escorted Brown onto the Senate floor.

Brown issued the following statement on the passing of Glenn:

“It has been one of the great blessings of my life to get to know John Glenn, and for Connie and me to count on him and Annie as mentors and friends. We loved him, we will miss him and we will continue to draw strength and wisdom from the lessons he shared with us over the years.

What made John Glenn a great Senator was the same quality that made him a great astronaut and an iconic American hero: he saw enormous untapped potential in the nation he loved and he had faith that America could overcome any challenge.

John’s kindness, his intelligence, his courage and his commitment to service set an example that our country needs today more than ever. John’s legacy will live on in the pages of the history books and the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.”

U.S Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) issued this statement:

“John Glenn was an American hero. He flew 149 combat missions in two wars; he was the first American to orbit the Earth, and the longest-serving United States Senator in Ohio history. I’m grateful to have known him, to have partnered with him on projects and legislation in Congress, and to have worked with him and served on his advisory board at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at the Ohio State University. Most recently, I called him to ask him to join me at my swearing in in January for the seat he once held. When I saw Senator Glenn in October at the Glenn School board meeting he was in good humor, gracious, and determined to contribute to Ohio, as always. John and Annie’s marriage and their seven decades of partnership have been a model for Jane and me, and we send our condolences to our friend Annie and all the Glenn family at this difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) issued this statement:

John Glenn is an American hero, and I am profoundly sorry to hear about his passing. It’s a loss for the Glenn family, and for our country. The Fourth District of Ohio, home to Neil Armstrong’s birthplace of Wapakoneta, understands the unique and incredibly important contribution that Ohio has made to space exploration. From the Wright brothers to the moon, Ohio’s native sons have played a central role in pioneering flight and space travel.

John Glenn was more than an astronaut, and the pioneering first American to orbit the Earth – he also served his country in the Marine Corps, and in the U.S. Senate, representing Ohio with distinction for four terms.

America owes John Glenn a debt for the risks he took to help us win the space race. We mourn his loss, and our condolences are with his beloved wife Annie during this time.”

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted issued this statement:

“From the generation that taught us to always strive for greater heights came John Glenn, a Ohioan who proved for us that the sky was not the limit.

John Glenn was an Ohio-made, American hero and a global inspiration who will be greatly missed. He left a legacy of greatness that goes beyond his status as the first American to orbit the earth; he was a dedicated marine, a strong statesman, and a devoted husband and father.”

Tina and I send our thoughts and prayers to Annie and the entire Glenn family as our grateful state says goodbye to a great hero.”

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released this statement:

“There are few lives, if any, that have been lived more fully than Senator John Glenn’s. His legacy will be remembered as one of service to his country both in the air and on the ground. John served our military as a combat pilot during World War II and the Korean War and represented Ohio for 24 years in the United States Senate. Of course, John also played an integral role in the Space Race when he became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and returned a national hero.

Marcia and I are saddened by the passing of Senator Glenn, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife of 73 years, Annie, and the rest of the Glenn family. May he rest in peace.”