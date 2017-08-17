Christian Kaser coming to Norwalk

The band will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday on the main stage in Suhr Park on Main Street as a way to rock the end of the summer portion of Imagine Norwalk nights. The community events will continue through the fall season, resuming Sept. 15 and concluding Oct. 27.

Christian Kaser is a Sandusky-area native and is “making waves and is poised for success” with his soon-to-be-released single, “That's What's Up,” Kaser’s website biography states.

Kaser began performing at vineyards and bars within the vibrant music scene along the Lake Erie shore and is now making his way to larger venues opening for major label artists such as Chase Bryant, Colt Ford, Dan and Shay, and Sam Hunt.

The rising star is returning home for the special performance.

"My focus is to work from the ground up,” Kaser said in his bio. “The area has really provided a way for me to stay busy performing while at the same time progress as a song writer and develop as a brand."

Lynn Berry, of Norwalk Area Arts Council (NAAC), which organizes Imagine Norwalk, said the NAAC is “very excited” to have Kaser perform.

“We wanted it to go out with a bang since this is the end of the summer series,” Berry said. “I’m really excited. He’s a country-rock performer who’s a great draw and a local boy who’s actually made it. It’s good to bring him back to the community.”

Berry invited the whole community to come and enjoy the rising star’s music after visiting the fair Friday to be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

Berry said the Krav food truck will be another big draw for the event, as well as the return of Buzz the Ave. again.

Here is a tentative schedule of other performers and vendors Friday night:

• Arts in the park crafts for all ages sponsored by the Kiwanis

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Luther Trammell

• 6 to 9 p.m: Buzz the Ave at Surh Park

• 6 to 9 p.m.: Jen Scott Babcock's Music, Berry's Restaurant patio

• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Christian Kaser Band, Stage on West Main Street

• Ben Holida to play at When Pigs Fly

• Chris Castle to play at Patina46

• James Barkdull to play at Excell Bike

• Martin Koop to play at Arter Hone Furnishings

• ason Justj, Carlyle Smith and Sid Jordan to perform throughout the downtown area.

• Free face painting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. with Amazing Moments Event Planning & Entertainment in Surh Park as well.

• First Baptist Church and Haven will offer free skating and sell food from 5:30 to 8 p.m.