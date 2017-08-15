Spittin’ Image performs tonight in Willard

The show will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the showmobile.

Identical twin brothers, Blain and Brian Swabb, bring a wonderful vocal ability with excellent musicianship, comedy, and audience participation. They perform a magnificent show with tunes ranging from top 40 hits and current country to bluegrass, classic country, blues, and Motown.

Concessions will be available, or you can bring a picnic basket and utilize one of the covered picnic tables. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Depot building, which is adjacent to the regular concert area.

The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department.