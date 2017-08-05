Firelands String Quartet to perform free concert at BGSU Firelands

The Aug. 13 show, which starts at 4 p.m., is part of the free summer concert series by the Firelands Symphony Orchestra. This is a non-alcohol event.

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and bring a picnic while enjoying a hopefully beautiful day outside at the McBride Arboretum listening to a well-rounded concert with a mix of classical and pop music performed by the talented Firelands String Quartet. The rain venue is the Cedar Point Building.

Having performed together for more than 10 years, the quartet is comprised of violinist Ron Brooker (concertmaster for the Firelands Symphony Orchestra), violinist Alice Weiss (also with the FSO), violist Monica Reineck (principal violist for the FSO and other local orchestras and a member of The New Century Quartet) and and cellist Brian Shifflet (FSO).

IF YOU GO

What: Free summer concert ensemble series by the Firelands Symphony Orchestra

Who: Firelands String Quartet

When: Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

Where: McBride Arboretum at BGSU, 1600 Boos Road, Huron (Rain venue - Cedar Point Building)