Lifelong Norwalk resident honored for 50-plus years of square-dance calling

“I got to see a lot of people I hadn’t seen in years,” the lifelong Norwalk resident said.

About 250 to 300 people packed the Expo building at the Huron County Fairgrounds recently. Members from the Norwalk, Tiffin and Mansfield square dance clubs were in attendance.

Beck, a 1958 Norwalk High School graduate, focuses on calling western-style square dancing, which he considers more complicated than the traditional, eastern-style square dances.

“Everybody is dancing all at once,” he said. “You can dance for six hours and never dance the same dance twice.”

Western-style square dancing is done overseas.

“It’s big in Japan. It’s big in Germany — Great Britain, of course,” Beck said. “The caller calls it in English.”

The national convention most recently was held in Cincinnati.

Beck’s history of calling square dances started in the 1960s. Since 1964, he estimates he has led 5,965 dances.

His fascination started as a boy, as he listened to bands and the callers. Although he has taken classes, Beck said he learned a lot about calling simply by observing other callers.

“When I was 8 or 9 years old, my family would go to square dances,” he said.

Beck called some traditional dances while playing rhythm guitar and singing with the Pete Good and Victor Shafer Band from 1964 through 1969. He later performed with the Raymond Baker Band of North Fairfield.

“Ray would let me call a dance once in a while,” Beck recalled.

About 1966 or 1967, he learned western square dancing from twin brothers, the late Harry Gorden and the late Vern Gorden.

“Everybody knew them as the Gorden twins,” Beck said.

In 1969, he took a 10-week caller school from Stan Burdock, of Huron, who was a national caller. About that time, Beck started calling and singing at many dances.

“The bug hit me. That was much more fun than playing in the band. I’d go to dances and they knew I’d call,” he said.

In 1977, Beck called his first western New Year’s Eve with Dick Haines and Dick Brooks.

“I have called every New Year’s Eve since (1977). I worked three with the band before that,” Beck said.

After 21 years as a club caller, Harry Gorden started the Firelands Area Dance Squares club, better known as FADS, in 1979. That May, Gorden retired and requested Beck take over as the caller.

From 1982 through 2007, Beck called dances at the Erie County Fair. In 1984, the Tiffin T Squares hired him as its club caller. Beck said as a club caller, he calls once a month and teaches square dancing classes, and in addition to that, he can be hired for other gigs.

“The busiest year I ever had was 2012. I had 203 dances that year,” added the Norwalk man, who calls 160 dances a year on average.

And that massive number doesn’t count the clogging or round-dance classes that Beck has led.

In 2001, Beck started teaching for Johnny Appleseeds Mansfield and the Shelby Cloverleafs.

Most recently, Beck called July 4 at the Heritage Barn at the Huron County Fairgrounds. Between 40 and 60 people danced for two hours.

“A lot of people showed up,” said Beck, who called during a recent Imagine Norwalk event.

Beck was asked what it takes to be an effective square-dance caller.

“I try to have fun. I try to read the crowd. I don’t get too complicated,” he said.

To schedule Dan Beck, call 419-681-4394.