DeVault Ridge Band returns to Willard

The talented group of musicians out of Mansfield play songs from your country favorites such as Kenney Chesney, Dierks Bently, Patsy Cline, Darius Rucker, plus all your favorite country tunes from the past.

Lovers of country music won’t want to miss the return of these Concert in the Park Alumni.

The lead singers of the band, husband and wife Dan and Amanda DeVault, give the band their namesake. Both have been singing since they were children and share the dream of traveling around the nation, playing their music for as many crowds as possible.

Backing them up to help make their dream a reality is bass guitarist, Dean Kastran, drummer, Wes Porter, along with guitarists Dennis Eggerton and Sean Lotz. These experienced and gifted musicians come together to deliver a good time country experience as the DeVault Ridge Band.

In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Depot building, which is adjacent to the regular concert area.

The concerts in the park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department. Every Tuesday night through Aug. 15, a different group or performer plays, and the music styles can range from bluegrass to rock to classical to folk.