Firelands Symphony Orchestra to play free concert at Norwalk reservoir

The free Aug. 27 concert is part of its annual family pops concert program, which is in its eighth year. It also will feature singer-songwriter Emily Keener, of Wakeman, and the Norwalk High School band. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Lake Park at the Norwalk reservoir. In case of rain, the venue will be the Ernsthuasen Performing Arts Center at NHS.

“We used to do quite a few concerts in Norwalk, specifically at Ernsthuasen. That was with another conductor,” said Jody Chaffee, the FSO librarian and personnel manager.

Carl Topilow has been the conductor for the last decade.

Typically, the free family pops concerts by the orchestra have been on the Firelands campus of Bowling Green State University. FSO executive director Lauire Korobkin said performing in Norwalk will help the community celebrate its 200th birthday. She estimated the BGSU Firelands concerts typically attracted 2,000 to 2,500 people and she expects the same size crowd at the reservoir.

“Jon Ditz, one of our board members, has been very involved in coordinating our efforts,” Korobkin added. “It’s just going to be a wonderful experience.”

The 115-member NHS band will perform Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” with the orchestra. Chaffee, who recently delivered the music to director Will Kish, said the idea to play together was a natural one since the band is “is so very good” and she thinks so highly of Kish’s band program.

“I think we talked about it as a staff,” Chaffee said. “(Norwalk) will start rehearsing during their band camp.”

In addition to the FSO performing patriotic favorites such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “American Salute,” the musicians will perform several songs with Keener, who competed on Season 10 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Matt Salvaggio, who works for the Cleveland Pops, created arrangements of: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John, “The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel, “Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley and “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain” by Willie Nelson.

Keener also will perform several songs by herself. She learned to play guitar when she was 11 years old.

“Emily Keener is a great artist. She will be on guitar and be backed up by the orchestra,” Korobkin said.

Although the concert begins at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to arrive early, bring a lawn chair or blanket and maybe sunglasses and a hat so they may enjoy the picturesque surroundings of the reservoir.

“There will be food, wine and beer for purchase,” Korobkin said. “This is the first time we’re offering it. … We do expect several thousand people.

“The Firelands Symphony Orchestra is very excited to come to Norwalk to present this concert and to let (the community) know who we are. They will get a taste of what we perform.”

Korobkin and Chaffee said the Aug. 27 concert is a great opportunity to hear the orchestra perform free and consider going to future concerts at the Sandusky State Theatre. For further updates, check www.firelandssymphony.com and its Facebook page.

“Our orchestra is very user-friendly. It would be great if you’d experience us, to give us a try,” Chaffee said.

* * *

IF YOU GO

What: Free family summer pops concert

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

How much: Free

Who is performing: Firelands Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, with guest artist Emily Keener and the Norwalk High School band.