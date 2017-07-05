Music, people and a chance to give back

The festival, run by Kurt Hickman, at the Huron County Fairgrounds is set to jam rain or shine from July 6 through 9, and there is going to be 13 bands coming and going throughout the weekend.

“We’ve been kicking around the idea of a music festival for a couple of years now,” Hickman said. “I wanted to do this on my own.”

With the festival, he’s helping out the community with scholarships and a charity, Hickman said. Scholarships will be given to Norwalk High School and BGSU Firelands; along with donating money for Alzheimer’s research.

The festival is already getting attention, since there’s already “40 campers here right now,” he said. “I’m looking for another 50 to 60 campers over the weekend.”

As for the bands that are playing, here’s a list and a set of prices from the festival’s flyer.

Starting Thursday, July 6 from 6 to 9:20 p.m., there will be:

Highway 57

Breakline

Out of the Blue

Harbourtown

On Friday, July 7 from 1 to 5:10 p.m., and then again from 6 to 10:10 p.m., there will be:

Out of the Blue

New Outlook

Blue Mafia

Ottawa County

Steve Gulley with New Pinnacle

On Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 4:10 p.m., and then again at 5 to 10 p.m., there will be:

Vertical Limit

Caney Creek

Edgar Loudermilk

Acoustic Edge

Volume 5

On Sunday, July 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., bands will be featuring gospel songs with:

Vertical Limit

Ottawa County

Tickets for the whole weekend are $45 each, whereas tickets for Thursday are $10 each, and Friday and Saturday’s are $25. Camping is $12 per day, and full hook-ups cost $25 per day.

“We’re estimating 700 to 1,000 people over the course of the weekend,” Hickman said. All music is outside unless it rains.