Drew Allan DUO brings punch of a band in a smaller package

This talented duo plays all styles of music with the brilliant combination of guitar, vocals, saxophone and other various woodwind instruments. Together they provide a fun and mesmerizing experience for everyone listening. The saxophone adds a unique funky sound to their music creating an exhilarating concert. This is a performance you do not want to miss and is sure to entertain you!

The lead singer and vocalist of the duo is Willard native Drew Allan. He played at an open mic back in 2008 where he met his talented partner A.C. Collins who presented him with a sea of knowledge and wisdom. The two then formed THE Drew Allan DUO and have been playing together ever since. A.C. Collins plays the saxophone for the duo. He has years of experience and has studied music at various universities including Ohio State and Capitol. These wonderful musicians come together to deliver a good time as THE Drew Allan DUO.

No need to worry about dinner because concessions will be available of hotdogs, chips, candy, popcorn and drinks. Chow down while you enjoy the show. Or, if you prefer, you can bring a picnic basket and utilize one of the covered picnic tables.

In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Depot building, which is adjacent to the regular concert area.

The Concerts in the Park series is presented by Pepperidge Farm and the City of Willard Recreation Department. Every Tuesday night through August 9 th a different group or performer plays, and the music styles can range from bluegrass to rock to classical to folk.

The City of Willard and Pepperidge Farm invites everyone to join us at the park to enjoy another great summer of music, food, and fun.