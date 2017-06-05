Norwalk summer concert series kicks off Wednesday

The free event, which features local talent started the summer of 2008 with Gaymont Nursing Center, Norwalk Park & Recreation, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and others partnering to host the musical events usually held Wednesday evenings at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.

The program caters to no one genre, but instead features local artists of all walks of life. Past performers include Emily Keener, who gained national recognition when she competed on “The Voice.”

Those attending this family-friendly event are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food, pets, frying discs and other outdoor fun items to enjoy while listening to the music.

Here is the schedule:

June 14 - The Divots

June 21 - Matt Goodrich

June 28 - Rusty G-String

July 5 - North Coast Concert Band (Patriotic Celebration)

July 12 - The Bind

July 19 - Chu Dat Frog

July 26 - Dan Robertson

Aug. 2 - The Elephants

Aug. 9 - Rick DeWitt from Half Naked Monkeys

Aug. 16 - Next Stage