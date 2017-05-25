Western second-graders pay tribute to veterans

“I’m proud of him,” Case said about her uncle after Tuesday’s tribute show.

This is the 17th year that Western Reserve Elementary School has held its “Thank You, Veterans” program. Under the direction of elementary music specialist Deb Henry, the second-graders performed such recognizable songs that speak to the American spirit, such as “Allegiance Rap,” “America the Beautiful,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “Proud of Our Veterans.”

“The veterans always look forward to it,” Henry said.

The students waved patriotic party-favors to Henry’s coordinated choreography as “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” the national march written by John Philip Sousa, played over the speakers. They also recited a poem titled “Hand Above the Eye,” which was about saluting the American flag.

Art teacher Wendy Marrett designed the white T-shirts that the students wore. Community member Doris Wilson made the flags.

“She hand-sewed every star on it,” Henry said. “The PTA buys them.”

The second-grade teaching team coordinated the reception for the veterans and their families following the show. The students performed twice Tuesday — once during the school and then again at night.

“This could not have been done the least bit possible without the janitors,” said Henry, who estimated 50 to 75 veterans usually attend the earlier performances.

“Jan Jump was crucial in making this happen,” she said, referring to the first tribute show. “It was really her brain child.”

This year’s program was bittersweet for Henry. Her father, former New London resident Paul F. Winiarski, died March 28, 2016 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. He served in the 82 Airborne with the Army for four years and lived in New London before retiring in Ashland.

Winiarski’s brother Bill was at the program, as he was for many years with his sibling.

“There’s an empty seat this year,” Henry said.

The performances ended with the second-graders singing the songs and hymns of the U.S Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Army. They requested the veterans and current soldiers stand so they could be honored.

Cory Hartley, who enlisted in the Army in 2015, was at Tuesday’s daytime performance. Three of her family members are Western graduates — her mother Teresa Jackson; and her aunt and uncle, Mona and Larry Jackson.

“It’s amazing,” Hartley said. “I’m glad they are experiencing this kind of stuff (patriotism and citizenship) at such a young age.”