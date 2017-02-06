Lady Gaga coming to Cleveland

Lady Gaga will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Tickets for the concert at Quicken Loans Arena on Aug. 23 will go on sale Monday, February 13th at 10:00 a.m. at TheQArena.com and charge by phone at 888-894-9424. Tickets can also be purchased at the Quicken Loans Arena box office OR at any one of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s.

All arena performances in North America and Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the four North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of eight tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday February 8th at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday, February 12th at 5:00 p.m. for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13th. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, February 20th the Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 15 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com. There is an eight ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.