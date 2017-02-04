Edison to host Band-O-Rama

The program will feature performances by Edison sixth- through eighth-grade bands under the direction of Judie Ludwig. The Edison High School Varsity Band is directed by Pamela Notley and the Edison High School Stage Band and Wind Ensemble is directed by Denise Reilly. In all, more than 200 band students will perform.

Band-O-Rama has become a bi-annual event in Edison Local Schools. It enables everyone to hear the entire spectrum of band performances throughout all the grade levels.

A wide variety of band music will be presented including marches, overtures as well as patriotic and musical selections.

Tickets for Band-O-Rama can be purchased at the door beginning at 6 p.m. or in advance through band members or by stopping by daily at EHS between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $5, student and senior citizen tickets are $4.

All Edison staff members may receive two complimentary tickets and purchase extra tickets through Denise Reilly via email, dreilly@edisonchargers.org, Judie Ludwig at jludwig@edisonchargers.org or Pamela Notley at pnotley@edisonchargers.org.