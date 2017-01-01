Social media bashes Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance

The famous singer appeared to give up on her performance due to technical difficulties on stage during the song “Emotions.” Although it is not confirmed what happened to disrupt the performance, you can see Mariah trying to listen and sing along through her ear piece. She then starts talking to the crowd and says “ let the audience sing it.”

For her last song, “We Belong Together” Carey makes it clear she was lip-syncing on stage, and did not do a very good job of hiding it. At the very end of the performance you can hear Carey say, “it’s not going to get better,” and then walks off the stage.

Social media took her performance hard, with some blaming the Russians and many people comparing it to 2016 “taking its final victim” and “killing her career.”

