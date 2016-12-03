Country music legends Diamond Rio coming to Mansfield

Local country music favorites, The DeVault Ridge Band, will open the show. The DeVault Ridge band is a country band from Mansfield, playing the music of country music favorites such as Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bently, Patsy Cline, Darius Rucker, Alan Jackson, and many more.

Tickets to see Diamond Rio in concert at the Renaissance Theatre range from $15 to $54 and are on sale online at MansfieldTickets.com, by visiting or calling the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726. Diamond Rio is presented as a part of the Avita Health System Concert Series, with season partners Shaw Ott Medical and Schmidt Security Pro, presenting sponsor Newman Technology, and sponsors Mansfield Distributing and Therm-o-Disc.

Known for their hits, “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more, Diamond Rio comes to Mansfield for one night.

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Tenn. the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

Diamond Rio recently released “I Made It,” their 10th studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs. Produced by Olander and Mike Clute, “I Made It” is available on iTunes and www.diamondrio.com.

The band known for playing every note on every album recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary, has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week no. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums, released an autobiography – and with zero band member changes. Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised over $1,000,000.00 for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.