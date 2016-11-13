Emily Keener about to serve 'Breakfast'

Physical copies of Emily Keener’s new album will be available on emilykeener.com. Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, CD Baby and Pandora will have it online.

Although “Breakfast” is Keener’s third album, it’s her first full-length release. She recorded the 11 tracks at Waveburner Recording in Port Clinton.

“They were pretty much written in the same year,” Keener said.

Produced by Noah Heyman and Dalton Brand, “Breakfast” has a more pop-oriented sound than her previous songs. Keener, who believes the album has “very interesting texture,” said the goal was to create “a more modern record” and quality music, not necessarily pursue a particular genre.

“I think my voice comes through. I think my lyrics come through,” she said.

“I think ‘Breakfast” is a transition to more of a pop sound. That’s a little different than what I’ve been doing,” Keener added.

The 17-year-old Wakeman singer-songwriter shared the inspiration for the name of the album.

“The word ‘breakfast’ comes up three different times on the record,” said Keener, who believes “Breakfast” is an unusual name, but one that’s “representative of what the album is all about.”

Keener said the 11 songs reflect certain times in her life during the year she wrote them, but there are universal as well as personal tunes.

“There are some fun songs on the record,” she said. “There are also emotional songs on that album that speak to the human experience.”

To promote the release of “Breakfast,” Keener is performing two area concerts.

She will play the Listening Room in Port Clinton on Nov. 20.

“I did a series of four shows there after my blind audition on ‘The Voice,’” Keener said, referring to the NBC performance show. “The shows went so well. … I think it was a great way to celebrate everything that was going on.”

Haley Schaffer will be Keener’s opening act, performing original songs.

“It’s going to be all acoustic,” Keener said about the two solo sets.

Then on Nov. 26, Keener will perform at the Bellevue Society for the Arts.

“I’ve never done a full show there,” said Keener, who had performed at the BSA in a couple musical theater productions several years ago. “The board is super supportive of me and my career.”

Backing Keener at the BSA gig will be the former Womacks: Schaffer and her husband Tony, Heyman, Cory Webb and Cory Boomer.

Keener was asked if there has been buzz about the release of “Breakfast.”

“I think people are very interested about what I’ve been up to because it’s been a while since I’ve released new music,” she said. “I think people are generally psyched.”