'I Believe: A Holiday Celebration of Song' set for Dec. 16 in Norwalk

The holiday concert features artist Emily Keener, as well as nine other talented vocalists from all across Northern Ohio. Keener will debut an original song during the performance.The concert is centralized around a theme of "believing," which ranges from sacred to secular.

Ticket prices are set at $16 for general admission and $20 for preferred seating. Tickets go on sale Nov. 7, and may be purchased online at anekdoteproductions.com or by calling 419-515-7512.

“The idea for the concert stemmed from a wish to celebrate the holiday season in a way that engages the community with a mixture of sacred and secular music,” said producer Nathan Maslyk. “We want to tell a story about how the holidays can bring a dynamic range of emotions to the average individual. Christmas is a time filled with joy, yet there is a reflective aspect as well that focuses on how the world around us can be a scary place — but hope is never too far from reach.”

Maslyk, an arts management and entrepreneurship student at Baldwin Wallace, serves as associate managing director of Mercury Theatre Company in South Euclid. He also works in season ticket services at Playhouse Square.

“I started Anekdote Productions because I wanted to have a medium I could use to depict work that is not only important to me, but also important for the general public to see,” he said. “It is definitely a collaborative effort, and luckily I have the guidance of Marilyn Forster to assist when I do not have the answer a particular question. This first production will definitely not be the (last), so stay tuned.”