Emily Keener to perform, debut video in Vermilion

Her video for her new single “Elevator” was filmed mostly at The Old Town Hall in Vermilion, which she had been in a couple times beforehand.

“I thought it looked awesome,” Keener told the Reflector.

So when it came to filming her video, The Old Town Hall was a natural selection for the Wakeman teenager. It was built in the late 1800s.

“It was the first thing that popped in my head,” Keener said. “Back in the day it was built to be an opera house.”

The space at 736 Main St., Vermilion, is where Keener will debut her video after she plays an acoustic show, which starts at 8 p.m. Friday.

“I probably will play for about an hour,” said Keener, who gained national exposure when she competed on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Opening Friday’s show will be Monroeville resident Haley Heyman. On her Facebook page, Keener calls Heyman “my pal/soul sister/musical conspirator.”

“Haley will get the show going and I will come on after her,” Keener told the Reflector. “Haley is a beautiful singer and songwriter. Her style is very soulful and energetic … with a lot of soul and R-and-B influence.”

Keener, of Wakeman, shared the background on “Elevator” and its video.

The footage was shot the last weekend of June mostly at The Old Town Hall. In addition, filming took place briefly in a Cleveland warehouse — which fittingly has a freight elevator — and at Keener’s home.

“It took about three days — three solid days,” she said.

Keener praised the work of her “visual team I work with (which) are in Vermilion.”

“Andrew Schaeffer, Bradley Walton and Joe Ritorto of Cineres Creative did an absolutely stellar job. It's a work of art and I feel very blessed to collaborate with these wonderful fellas! You're not gonna want to miss this,” she wrote on Facebook.

Keener said she hopes Friday’s show will raise awareness “to getting the theater back on its feet” and to raise money for the performance space on the second floor. On the first floor is a flower shop.

“The top floor has been abandoned for a while,” Keener said.

The “Elevator” song came to her when she was in the writing zone.

“It was a song that I happened upon. It’s about someone being abused and their battle to get away from that,” Keener said. “It’s one of those songs that happened out of thin air.”

It took her two to three hours to write “Elevator.”

“Typically, it will take me a few hours (to write a song). I try to write a song in one sitting,” said Keener, who believes in working while inspiration has hit her.

“Thankfully there’s been a good well of inspiration lately,” she added.

Keener was asked to describe her music for people who may not have heard her songs.

“My songs depend on emotions and storytelling,” said the musician, who describes her music as a mix of “folk-y and indie.”

T-shirts and merchandise, including cassettes of “Elevator,” will be available at Friday’s show. To purchase $10 tickets for the concert, go to emilykeener.com and click on the “store” tab.

“We have less than 30 tickets left,” Keener said.

An audio version of the song can be downloaded for free by visiting Keener’s website or through BandCamp’s website.