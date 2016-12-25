Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher spends Christmas in intensive care

Fisher’s mother, entertainer Debbie Reynolds, said on Twitter Sunday that her daughter was stable.

Fisher, 60, was taken to the University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center shortly after noon Friday, after her 11-hour flight touched down at Los Angeles International Airport.

Hospital officials have not provided any details about Fisher’s condition. But family members have suggested doctors have been able to stabilize her.

“She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things,” Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s brother, told KABC-TV. “I encourage everyone to pray for her.”

A statement released by United Airlines said that medical personnel met Flight 935 from London on arrival Friday.

Just before the plane arrived in L.A., a pilot told the control tower that passengers who were nurses were attending to an “unresponsive” passenger.

Fisher, who rose to stardom as Princess Leia on “Star Wars,” recently published an autobiography titled “The Princess Diarist,” her eighth book.

She is the daughter of Hollywood couple Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher, who has written and spoken openly about her struggles in the movie business, is considered Hollywood royalty. She took on her prickly relationship with her mother in the book-to-movie “Postcards From the Edge.” She’s also been outspoken about her mental health issues and the solution she found: radical-sounding electroshock therapy.

News of Fisher’s condition sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy on social media.

Many of her “Star Wars” co-stars wished her well on Twitter, including Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca; Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker; Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO; Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader; and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends,” co-star Harrison Ford said.

