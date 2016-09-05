What’s opening in theaters next week?

Opening Friday:

“Sully” (PG-13): Clint Eastwood directs Tom Hanks in this drama about Chesley Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who landed a disabled plane on the Hudson River and saved the lives of his passengers.

“The Disappointments Room” (R): D.J. Caruso (“I Am Number Four”) directs this thriller about a couple (Kate Beckinsale and Mel Raido) whose new home turns out to be haunted.

“When the Bough Breaks” (PG-13): A surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair) becomes a little too fond of the father-to-be (Morris Chestnut). Regina Hall is the wife caught in the middle.

“The Wild Life” (PG): This animated comedy retells the story of Robinson Crusoe through the eyes of the talking animals that inhabit his island.

HOME VIDEO

In stores Tuesday:

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (DVD/Blu-ray): Cuba Gooding Jr., John Travolta and Sarah Paulson in this Emmy-nominated, 10-episode miniseries dramatizing the O.J. Simpson trial.

“Hard Target 2” (DVD/Blu-ray): Jean-Claude Van Damme is MIA in this straight-to-video sequel to the 1993 John Woo action extravaganza.

“Tale of Tales” (DVD/Blu-ray): Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel and Toby Jones star in director Matteo Garrone’s fantasy based on the classic fairy tales by Giambattista Basile.

“My Bodyguard” (Blu-ray): The 1980 cult classic about the new kid in school (Chris Makepeace) who gets picked on by a bully (Matt Dillon) makes its high-def debut.