Force and Hight Ready to Rumble at Kelly Services Night Under Fire

Right in step — and right in the spotlight — with them will be Funny Car drivers Del Worsham, Ron Capps, Cruz Pedregon, Tim Wilkerson, Dale Creasy, Jr. and Jack Wyatt, who will do their talking 300 mph at a time.

"We're excited to be coming back to the Night Under Fire," said Force. "It's a great show, and we're going to pack the house! I love being there with the professionals racing. I'll be there with the Peak Coolant & Motor Oil Chevrolet, along with Robert Hight, who drives the Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet. I'm looking forward to the big fireworks show and all the race cars."

Force, who has one win under his belt so far this year, and Hight, who has two wins under his belt so far this year and holds the current NHRA speed record with a 339.87 mph, are fan-favorites at Summit Motorsports Park because of their accomplishments as well as their accessibility.

"John Force Racing is family," said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. "John's been a loyal friend and I cannot imagine doing a Night Under Fire without him."