Attica Raceway Park adds 410 Sprints on Dollar Dog Night on Friday July 7

Joining the 410 sprints will be the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models who will not only compete in the regular program on Croghan Colonial Bank Night, but will also compete in the 25-lap make-up feature from the June 16 mid-season championship night which will award double points.

“With all the rain-outs we have had this year we wanted to give the 410 sprints another chance to race. Unfortunately we will have to drop the dirt trucks off the schedule for July 7th,” said Rex LeJeune, Operations Director at Attica Raceway Park.

Also, ARP Promoter John Bores will keep the $10 general admission ticket price for the July 7 event along with $1 hot dogs and 50 cent popcorn. With the double features for the late models, unfortunately the open pits for the fans will not take place.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also be in competition Friday, July 7 paying $1,000 to win courtesy of Gressman Powersports.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.