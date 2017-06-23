Columbus native Coughlin steers SealMaster car to Summit

Standing only 10 miles from the heart of Michigan football itself, “The Big House,” Columbus native Troy Coughlin Jr. stood amongst a bunch of Michigan fans and signed the famous “O-H-I-O” with his arms when a Detroit-area media member asked who the Buckeye is?

It was a daring move. But then again, that’s been par for the course for the 26-year-old, third-generation Coughlin Family driver.

Some around the sport have jokingly called him the “Chosen One.” And while he briefly followed in the footsteps of father Troy Coughlin Sr., a two-time NHRA Pro Mod champion — driving a turbochargers Camaro to Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 — he’s trying to push his talents to another level.

Out of four uncles, and numerous cousins to attempt some form of drag racing, only Coughlin’s grandfather Jeg Sr. has ever tried to master a 10,000-horsepower, nitromethane-powered, 300-inch-wheelbase race car, known as a Top Fuel dragster. Jeg Sr. suggested the move for Troy Jr.

Troy Jr. is now driving the same Team Kalitta Toyota dragster, sponsored by Sandusky-based SealMaster, that J.R. Todd drove to a victory and five runner-up finishes last season. And what better place to go after win No. 1 than this weekend at Summit Motorsports Park?

“Second time professionally that I’ll have raced there, I ran Pro Mod there in 2015. But it does means a lot for me, everyone is there from SealMaster, Kalitta Motorsports, even Mac Tools (based in Westerville),” Troy Jr. said. “It’s just a really big race. You want to perform well because it’d be fun to win with everyone in the winner’s circle. And my family will be there. It’ll mean a lot to have my father, and my grandfather there. It doesn’t add more pressure, it adds incentive. It makes you want it even harder. Now, I have to take that incentive and boil it into focus.”

Todd, who finished fourth in last year’s Top Fuel points, moved to Funny Car within the Kalitta shop, replacing the departed Del Worsham — a hero of Troy Jr.’s growing up. Troy Jr. is part of a three-car Top Fuel expansion for Kalitta that includes longtime team driver, Doug Kalitta — the 2016 series runner-up — and 2013 Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon.

“A great opportunity and a huge honor. To be competing in the class of Top Fuel is a great honor in itself, let alone to be able to do it as part of Connie Kalitta’s team,” said Troy Jr. of getting to drive for one of drag racing’s top teams. “J.R. is some big shoes to fill for me. That guy can drive anything. I utilize J.R. daily at the races just to learn and figure this car out. How it feels and how to react to the way these cars make runs.”

Troy Jr. is eighth in the standings and is a leading candidate for the Auto Club Road to the Future Trophy, which is awarded to the best rookie driver. He’s already won at every level or drag racing, wether it was Jr. Dragsters, Super Comp, Super Gas or Pro Mod.

“At this point, it’s definitely a goal,” said Troy Jr. of getting the Rookie of the Year honors. “But at the same time I’m just focusing on the car, and focusing on the driving.”

Troy Jr. got to run Doug Kalitta’s Mac Tools Toyota on three half-track spurts during an October test session after last year’s Las Vegas event. He earned his license in the Shawn Langdon dragster from Don Schumacher Racing at the Nitro Spring Training near Phoenix in February 2016.

Pro Mod to the Coughlin family is just as synonymous as the JEGS High Performance — the second largest mail order company of automotive equipment in the U.S. — company that Jeg Sr. founded in 1960 in Delaware, Ohio. But even though JEGS was everywhere in Pro Mod, Troy Jr. gravitated towards the nitro cars.

“After so many conversations with my grandfather and watching the class of Top Fuel … they’re the kings of the sport. It’s the most exhilarating to watch,” Troy Jr. said. “I really liked it. I started growing an attraction to it, and here we are. I’m really lucky.”

Troy Jr. said his family’s business is a lot like that of his primary sponsor, making for the perfect partnership.

“The way the SealMaster franchise works … it’s a big family,” he said .”They’re really a neat company. They sell the equipment to maintain the world’s pavement. So it’s fun.

“My plans are to go out and use some of that equipment if times allows because I want to try it,” he added. “I have a driveway at home that I really should fix. What a great sponsor to have. It reminds me of our family company at JEGS. It’s got a family feel and a lot of history.”

SealMaster is administered by a ThorWorks affiliate. Duke Thorson established SealMaster franchise system, and is the owner of ThorSport Racing for which Troy Jr.’s cousin Cody Coughlin is a currently driving the No. 13 JEGS Toyota Tundra.

Randomly, Jeg Coughlin III — another of Troy Jr.’s cousins — is currently a freshman golfer on the Ohio State University men’s team only adding to the Buckeye love in the family.

So far in 2017, Troy Jr. has four round wins. He was the 2013 Norwalk divisional Super Gas event winner.

“I think it’s the most unique of all the events,” said Troy Jr., asked if the Summit Nationals compares to any other event on the schedule. “The Bader Family work so hard to make it special.

“There’s a deal where you can get a pound of ice cream for a dollar, and it’s good ice cream,” he added. “It’s just a great family atmosphere that allows everyone of all ages to come watch this raw speed and acceleration, and enjoy it in a nice, clean facility.”