Bader says NHRA Nationals a win for everyone

He was generous enough to take 15 minutes out of a busy, busy weekend to talk with me and help me understand the sport of drag racing, what it is like to run an event like the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals and give me a first hand look into what it is like to be behind one of the fastest machines on earth.

Here is this week’s Saturday Conversation.

Jake Furr: What does it really take to put on something of this magnitude? I know you have been doing it a while, but does it ever get easier?

Bill Bader Jr.: I started working here when I was 10 with my dad. I will be 50 in August so I have been at this track for 40 years. This is our 11th national event. We hosted an IHRA national event for 20-plus years. The transition from IHRA to NHRA I knew would be significant, but I grossly underestimated how significant it would be. We have a planner that is close to 100 pages long and literally, we are already working on next year’s event. We opened for a racer move in on Monday and Thursday was the first day we were on the race track. In those days, we saw we could do a lot of things different and better. Events are very dynamic. Even though we have done this 11 times, no two events are ever the same. They all bring a new set of circumstances. They each have a life of their own. Just when you think, you have planned for everything, guess what, something else comes up. It is amazing because even after 40 years, there are still things I see for the first time. This is a year round preparation.

JF: Like you said, you have been in this for 40 years, tell me some of the most vivid memories you have from the age of 10 until now.

BB: A lot of things come to mind. I remember the first year we hosted the IHRA nationals and we didn’t have a staff. We were running on a shoe string, pretty lean and mean and my dad pulled me out of school for a week. It was 2 a.m. on the eve of the first day of competition. It was just dad and I and we were out there spraying the track with traction compound. Dad was driving the truck and I was on the back with these drums of glue and a wand in my hand. I was wanding the glue on the track and I remember having so much overspray on my pants that they were glued to my boots. I took my pants and boots off at the same time and threw them away. The first time I announced, I was a very young man, but I will always remember the fan interactions from girls slipping me phone numbers to things I probably shouldn’t have seen all the way to when John Force won his first national event here. There is a lot to pack into 40 years of working here.

JF: When you guys finally were able to host a national event, describe that and the mixed emotions that came along with it. It seems like a moment of, “Now we made it.”

BB: That is exactly what it was. I approached NHRA. They had an event in Columbus at a track they owned and I approached them in 2004 about the possibility of moving that event to Norwalk. The president at the time was more than a little caught off guard. He didn’t understand why he would move the event from a track he owned. I convinced him that 50 percent of Norwalk would be worth more than 100 percent of where they were in Columbus. It took two and a half years to convince and negotiate. There were a ton of tenuous moments and heated conversations. I remember one year he was vacationing in Pennsylvania and he talked to me from his basement as we were trying to hammer this deal out. There was a near eight million dollar expansion that had to take place here. We changed the name from Norwalk Raceway to Summit Motorsports Park. Not only were we leaving a sanctioning body we had been with for a long time, but we were changing the name of the park. There were some hurt feelings within the community and it truly a life altering moment. My father had tried to get an NHRA event in the ‘80s and he was told he would never get one. Finally in 2007, everyone was here for the inaugural event, the stands were packed and the weather was spectacular. It was that exact moment that we realized we made it. I am getting goosebumps just talking about it. That was a cool moment.

JF: As we sit here, we can hear all of these cars go down the strip. Does that noise ever get old?

BB: (Laughs) Sometimes. No that sounds means so many things to so many different people. There are people that live for what we offer. They love cars and horsepower. We are a culture of people that are performance orientated. I don’t care how much the government tried to ram eco efficient automobiles down our throats, the bottom line is there is a chopped lowers 55 Chevy that is going to run 220 miles an hour. What is not cool about that? The sounds, sites, smells, tastes and the black specks that get all over your clothes is all very cool. My kids growing up had friends whose dads worked in manufacturing or whatever so this has always been perceived as a really cool job.

JF: You can hardly call it work.

BB: Exactly.

JF: I would imagine being in this business for 40 years, you have ridden or even drove one of these powerful machines. What is the fastest you have ever gone?

BB: I drove a jet dragster several years ago after the Night Under Fire. There was a guy who let me drive a dragster called the Bushmaster. He gave me a half a day of instruction and he just turned me loose. I ran the jet out to about the 330 and scared the hell out of myself and I shut it off. I have gone 170 and have gone 150 on motorcycles. I have taken rides in cars going 150-160 MPH. I don’t think people realize that here is a certain amount of athleticism that is involved in what these drivers do. Reflexes and being able to correct something that is on the verge of going out of control. Sitting in these cars, a few years ago, the heat index was 115 degrees so it was 155 degrees on the track. Now you are inside the car with no air movement with a multi-layered fire suit. You better be fit, mentally fit and alert. A lot of the drivers travel with chefs and their diets are critical. They have to stay hydrated while working on reflexes and cardio work. It is not as simple as what it looks.

JF: Speaking of going fast, I got a speeding ticket when I was 16 going 69 in a 55 so that is about the fastest I’ve gone. (Laughs) But tell me and people what it is like to be right there feeling that. It has to be an experience not a lot of people get a chance to in their lifetimes.

BB: When you are on a really good run, it plants you in the seat so quickly and so aggressively. They call that the positive Gs. A Fuel Car is a 3-5 G experience. If you are a 200-pound man, you are talking about 600-800 pounds now all of a sudden on you. First of all, you have to realize you are strapped into this car so tight that you can barely move. You cannot breath, you have arm restraints so you have very limited movement and you are wearing a Hans device so your head is almost completely immobilized. It is not for the weak of heart to begin with. That car launches and your body gets pushed back into the seat and you can feel that car. You have heard the saying a fast car is a loose car. You can feel the rear of that car just riding on the very top of the asphalt and you know darn well you are right on the edge of making a world record run or spinning that thing around and barrel rolling it 15 times and slamming into the retaining wall. It is a drug. It is an adrenaline rush. Then you get to the 1,320-foot mark and you are going 330 MPH and you pull the parachute and you stop in 2,400 feet. Thats when you get the negative G situation. It is strong enough that it will detach your retinas. Multiple drivers who have had long racing careers deal with detached retinas. It puts a strain on your body that is hard to describe. I heard someone say one time that a car launches off the starting line and goes into tire shake. That is when they don’t have enough horsepower and the track wants to pull the car down. They described a tire shake as putting your head in a paint shaker and turning it on. Your vision becomes blurred and your immediately get a headache. You get disorientated and you lose all sense of direction. Some guys have the power to go through it and keep their foot mashed on the pedal. Others have to life because they cannot deal with it. It takes a toll. When I drove that jet car, I cannot say there has ever been another experience like it. It is a unique rush.

JF: Finally to just wrap up, what does this entire national event mean for the city of Norwalk? Like you said, you did that two and a half year pitch and finally got it. What does it really mean to this city?

BB: I think it was a win for the community. Certainly it was a win for the Bader’s, but our approach has always been more about the community we live in. We are all involved in it meaning the hotels, the gas stations, the restaurants, the boutiques on Main Street. The bottom line is, if the track were here and there was nothing for 50 miles in any direction, what would people do? Where would they stay? Where would they eat? What would they do at night? Where would they go get a drink? Where would they get their fuel tanks filled? This is a community event and a tremendous economic generator for the community. It also put Norwalk, Ohio on the map. I consider that a win for the community and for the county. I love Norwalk. I raised my kids here and both of they went to Norwalk High School. I don’t lock my front door and I leave my keys in my truck. All of the negative stuff if highly chronicled and reported, but there is a lot of good in this community and I am proud to be a part of it and we all win.

