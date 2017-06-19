Motz Returns to Summit Motorsports Park for Summit Racing NHRA Nationals

In his highly-combustible capsule, he'll lay flames and fly to 200-plus mph after the final pair of nitro-gulping cars cruise down track on Friday, June 23, and again after the final pair of nitro-gulping cars cruise down track on Saturday, June 24. His Friday performance will be followed by a colorful and cascading display of fireworks.

"I was thrilled to hear that Bob had these dates available, and I'm excited that he's back racing and will be joining us for this event," said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. "It's a very big deal for our fans, and it's another ring in an already very big-ring circus."

While Motz performed as recently as last year at the 39th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire at Summit Motorsports Park, it has been several years since he has performed as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park.