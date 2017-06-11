Two-time funny car world champ Cruz Pedregon eyes more progress at upcoming summit racing equipments NHRA Nationals

He put together a round win at the most recent NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event in Epping and has started to show quick times and consistency in his 10,000-horsepower Snap-on Tools/WIX Filter Toyota Camry. The next step is more round wins and Pedregon’s first victory since 2014, something he hopes he can accomplish at the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, June 22-25.

“It felt great,” Pedregon said of the progress in Epping. “I definitely feel like it’s the start of something big. We had good strategy and the car did what we asked. I know the potential is there. I kept the belief in place knowing we’ll get through this. I just have so much belief in (crew chief) Aaron (Brooks) and everyone we’ve assembled on the team. We just haven’t shown what we’re capable of yet, but I feel like that’s starting to show now and that makes it easy to stay motivated.”

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were last year’s winners of the event that will be televised on FOX Sports 1, including final eliminations coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, June 25. It is the 12th of 24 events in a 2017 season that started slow but is beginning to pick up for Pedregon.

He lost in the first round at each of the first eight events, as Pedregon and Brooks kept hard at work in developing their program. After failing to advance to the Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship a year ago, Pedregon currently sits in 13th. But he is just 30 points out of 10th, keeping him right in contention for the final Countdown to the Championship spot. To move up, Pedregon knows he has to put more round wins together on this stretch of four straight races.

“Considering we’re this deep into the season, yet we still have a chance, I feel like we’ve been given a second chance and an opportunity to race our way into the top 10,” said Pedregon, who has 35 career wins. “After that, we feel like our season will start over again. I feel like all the years we’ve been doing this we shine, for whatever reason, when the track is difficult. We’re trying to make a car good for all conditions, but I particularly like the hotter, trickier conditions so we’re looking to take advantage of those conditions.”

Getting his first career win at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park would go a long ways in cracking the top 10. But it is never easy against the Funny Car elite, which includes defending event winner and reigning world champ Capps, who won four straight races earlier this season. Other stars include three-time 2017 winner Matt Hagan, John Force, Courtney Force and Del Worsham, who is currently in 10th, but Pedregon is excited to perform at a high level in Norwalk.

“It’s become a marquee event for us,” Pedregon said. “We all love the Bader family and what they do for the sport, and the type of fan that they have there, which is very dedicated and very into our cars. We’ve had some strong cars there in the past, but we’ve never punched it through, so that would be a big motivating factor to try to get a win at this event.”

Langdon will shoot for his first Top Fuel win in 2017 and try to crack into the top 10. He’ll face formidable challenges from back-to-back world champ Antron Brown, points leader Leah Pritchett, Epping winner Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta, Clay Millican and eight-time champ Tony Schumacher.

Line started 2017 with a win, but he’s chasing points leader Bo Butner and rookie Tanner Gray, who both have two wins this season. In all, seven drivers have won a race in Pro Stock in 2017.

Krawiec leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle points after a season-opening win, but L.E. Tonglet has back-to-back wins. Other stars include Andrew Hines and reigning world champ Jerry Savoie.

The NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series makes its eighth of 12 stops in the 2017 season in Norwalk. The event also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. After Nitro qualifying, fans can watch the spectacular Douthit Motorsports eye lighting Black Pearl Jet Funny Car vs. Pro Jet Motorsports Al Z's Hot Blade Jet Dragster. Jet cars are thrust driven propelled by jet engines with exciting pre-run flame shows.

As always, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite drivers as they’re granted an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This unique opportunity in motorsports gives fans direct access to the teams, allowing them to see firsthand the highly-skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Fans also will want to visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create a carnival atmosphere, with interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 24, at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

To purchase general-admission or reserved seats, call Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park at (419) 668-5555. Tickets also are available online at www.summitmotorsportspark.com. Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about the NHRA visit www.NHRA.com.