Hessling Hopping into Moser's Dragster for Cavalcade of Stars

He circled NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and Mello Yello Drag Racing Series races on his calendar, but when the building of the powerplant for his American Race Cars-built dragster was delayed, friend and fellow racer Rob Moser invited him to pilot his American Race Cars-built dragster. It was a match, as Hessling earned his first Wally trophy in Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series' Super Comp.

But when his own dragster was fit to fight in Top Dragster soon after that, he began laying down 6.30s via an Advanced Product Design-built big-block Chevy complemented with a ProCharger F-1X-12 and RaceDrive, and achieved a runner-up finish at the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in 2015 and a win at the 10th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser in 2016, both at Summit Motorsports Park.

Now, Hessling, who lives in Toledo, Ohio and is an engine-builder at Advanced Product Design in Genoa, Ohio, is readying to roll into the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, May 19-21, 2017 at Summit Motorsports Park, but instead of being in the cockpit of his dragster, he'll be in the cockpit of one of Rob Moser's other dragsters. It features an Advanced Product Design-built big-block Chevy engine with a ProCharger F-1X-12 and RaceDrive and rolls on a Moser M9 floater rear-end housing and Moser driveline components.

"My dragster has done really well with the APD and ProCharger combination, and when people have noticed that and have asked to buy the combination, which is a showcase of sorts for APD and ProCharger, we've sold it and rebuilt, and sometimes, that leaves me without an engine for a while," said Hessling. "Luckily for me, Rob (Moser) had another commitment for this weekend and offered to let me see what I could do with his dragster, which I've tested one time, but I've never raced it."

According to Hessling, Moser has been as quick as 6.17 in the dragster with an aggressive tune, though he'll likely have a softer tune in it for this weekend.

"If I can run 6.20s this weekend, that should put me right where I need to be in order to be competitive," said Hessling, who added that his dragster and Moser's dragster have comparable chassis which will add to his comfort level during competition.

On board to help Hessling at this weekend's event are crew members Ray Connolly and Rocky Van Note.

"I consider Summit Motorsports Park my home track, and winning this event last year was one of the coolest things because of that," said Hessling. "I hope to be able to do it again."

Gates open at 7 a.m. May 19-21. Tickets cost $10 for one day, free for children 6 and younger. Summit Club reserved seats cost $20 for one day, $10 for children. Parking is free. Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information, call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.