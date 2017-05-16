Summit Motorsports Park to host Lucas Oil Series Cavalcade of Stars

Adding to the adrenaline-inducing action will be Scotty Heat and his 50 Cal jet engine-powered dragster; Sarah Edwards and her Queen of Diamonds II jet engine-powered dragster, and her Hanna Motorsports teammates, Rich Hanna and Ken Hall and their jet engine-powered Funny Cars. A colossal display of fireworks will cap off all of the action on May 19-20.

Racing categories include Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car, Comp Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street. The division’s Spitzer Race Cars Top Dragster Series, Brodix/Steve Schmidt Top Sportsman Series, and Pro Stock Snowmobile series will also run in conjunction with the event. Tickets are just $10 each day and children 6 and under are free. Summit Club reserved seating tickets are available for adults at $20, and children 6 and under are $10. The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, May 19 – Single day ticket $10

Spectator & Pit Gates Open at 7 a.m.

Time Trials & Qualifying begin at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Top Dragster, Comp & Top Sportsman Qualifying at 4:30 p.m.

Moser Engineering DRAW/RFC Super Shootouts 6:30 p.m.

Top Alcohol Dragster & Top Alcohol Funny Car Qualifying 7 p.m.

Stock & Super Stock Showtime presented by Edelbrock 8:00 p.m.

Exhibition – Pro Stock Snowmobiles, Jets & Fireworks 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 20 – Single day ticket $10

Spectator & Pit Gates Open at 7 a.m.

Sportsman qualifying and time trials run 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Exhibition & Pro Stock Snowmobiles 5 and 9 p.m.

TAD & TAFC Qualifying 4 and 8 p.m.

Top Dragster & Top Sportsman 7 and 9 p.m.

Fireworks 9:45 p.m.

SUNDAY, May 21 – Single day ticket $10

Spectator & Pit Gates Open at 7 a.m.

Eliminations begin all classes at 8 a.m.

Showtime 1:00 p.m.

*Schedule Subject to change

For more information call the track at (419) 668-5555 or visit www.SummitMotorsportsPark.com