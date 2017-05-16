Share of $11,600 Earmarked for Top Alcohol Funny Car & Top Alcohol Dragster Qualifiers at Cavalcade of Stars

A total of $11,600 is now up for grabs among drivers who qualify in the first through twelfth spots in those categories, with $5,800 going to Top Alcohol Funny Car qualifiers and $5,800 going to Top Alcohol Dragster qualifiers. Guaranteed qualifying money for each class will be distributed as follows:

#1 qualifier: $1,000.00

#2 qualifier: $900.00

#3 qualifier: $800.00

#4 qualifier: $700.00

#5 qualifier: $600.00

#6 qualifier: $500.00

#7 qualifier: $400.00

#8 qualifier: $300.00

#s 9-12 qualifiers: $150.00 each

That paired with the purse from NHRA brings the total earnings to a robust $29,600 for both categories combined.

"Top Alcohol Funny Car and Top Alcohol Dragster are key to the success of the Cavalcade of Stars" said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. "What's not exciting about watching 260-plus mph Funny Cars and Dragsters? I can't help it, I'm a fan!"

In addition to Top Alcohol Funny Car and Top Alcohol Dragster - the quickest and fastest categories in competition at the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event - categories include Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Comp Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street. Pro Stock Snowmobile also is scheduled to be in the spotlight.

Gates open at 7 a.m. May 19-21. Time trials and qualifying begin at 10 a.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. May 20, and eliminations begin at 8:30 a.m. May 21. Tickets cost $10 for one day, free for children 6 and younger. Summit Club reserved seats cost $20 for one day, $10 for children. Parking is free. Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information, call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.