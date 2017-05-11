Cavalcade of Stars to Converge at Summit Motorsports Park

The exciting event which traditionally welcomes the largest audience on the annual NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series North Central Division tour boasts captivating categories, including Top Alcohol Dragster and its 285 mph-plus vehicles, Top Alcohol Funny Car and its 270 mph-plus vehicles, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Comp Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street. Pro Stock Snowmobile also is scheduled to be in the spotlight.

"The Cavalcade of Stars is without question one of my favorite events of the year," said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsport Park president. "Great racing, great fans and the official kickoff of summer!"

Adding to the adrenaline-inducing action will be Scotty Heat and his 50 Cal jet engine-powered dragster; Sarah Edwards and her Queen of Diamonds II jet engine-powered dragster, and her Hanna Motorsports teammates, Rich Hanna and Ken Hall and their jet engine-powered Funny Cars. A colossal display of fireworks will cap off all of the action on May 19-20.

Gates open at 7 a.m. May 19-21. Time trials and qualifying begin at 10 a.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. May 20, and eliminations begin at 8:30 a.m. May 21. Tickets cost $10 for one day, free for children 6 and younger. Summit Club reserved seats cost $20 for one day, $10 for children. Suite access tickets are available for $350 each. Parking is free.