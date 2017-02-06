Sebring set to announce at Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit

Before long, he was announcing the junior-dragster and Street and Grudge Racing programs at Cecil County Dragway in Maryland, and as his popularity soared, he found himself announcing for Fun Ford Weekend, NSCA, NMCA, NMRA and Maryland International Raceway.

But it was when he began announcing for the Yellow Bullet Nationals that he earned the nickname Lee "TEC" Sebring, an acronym for "top end charge," words he would excitedly say when a race car was laying down a substantial amount of power near the finish line.

Sebring, whose influences include announcers Al Tucci and Lewis Bloom, also announces at Duck X Productions' Lights Out and No Mercy events, and is an energetic top-end announcer for PDRA.

Now, he's ready to add another event to his respectable resume, as Summit Motorsports Park president Bill Bader, Jr. hired him to announce the highly anticipated Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit presented by Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels, Sept. 14-17, 2017 at Summit Motorsports Park.

"I'm very familiar with the cars that will be at Shakedown, and I'm really looking forward to being part of this event," said Sebring, who was born in Pennsylvania, raised in Maryland and recently moved to Florida. "It shows a lot of promise, and I think it will be even bigger this year, with cars coming from all over the country."

Categories contested at the event include ProLine Pro Mod, Precision Turbo and Engine Outlaw 10.5, Speedwire Systems Outlaw Limited Street, Holbrook Racing Engines Top Sportsman, Wiseco X275, Callies Pro Street, Team Z Motorsports Ultra Street and Trick Flow Specialties Open Comp. Additionally, the G-Force Race Cars/Resolution Racing Services Money Shot is a special feature which rewards the driver of the quickest Pro Mod with $5,000.

Records are regularly set at the event, and in 2016, Team Z Motorsports Ultra Street driver Shawn Pevlor pushed his Mustang to a 4.763 to set the elapsed-time record for the category, and Team Z Motorsports Ultra Street driver Martin Connelley piloted Eddie McCarty's Mustang to a 4.99 to become the first driver with an 8.2 deck nitrous-fed engine to dip into the 4s in the category.

Sebring, who's famous for his factual yet fun delivery, is confident that the event's combined purse will be a dramatic draw, as it's $150,500, including $66,600 for ProLine Pro Mod, with $40,000 of that awarded to the winner, which, in 2016, was Flash Fiscus.