Ohio Retro Series slot car races on Saturday

HMS Speedways & Hobbies, 109 East Main St in Bellevue, will be host to the Ohio Retro Series slot car races on Saturday (Jan 7). The event will be held on their KING track, one of five slot car tracks at the facility, with racers from three states scheduled to compete. Spectators are welcome, beginning with practice sessions on Friday (Jan 6) from 3 to 9 pm, and Saturday morning beginning at 8 am. For more information, call Cap Henry at 419-217-9413, or Kit Henry at 419-217-0685.