Tickets to Take in 2017 Action at Summit Motorsports Park on Sale Nov. 14

A variety of packages and prices are available for the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, the largest NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the country, May 19-21; the 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, featuring 330-plus mph Top Fuel dragsters, Funny Cars and fireworks, June 22-25 and Trick Flow Specialties Fun Ford Reloaded 2, which Ford fans will flock to, July 7-9.

The 16th Annual Wanda Brand AkzoNobel Blue Suede Cruise will captivate with a Sweet 16 theme, July 14-16; Dodges, Plymouths, AMCs and Chryslers will cruise in to the 5th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend, July 28-30 and everything from Tempests to Trans Ams will take to the track surface at the 26th Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals, August 4-6.

Cars with turbo, blower, nitrous and naturally aspirated combinations will be crushing it at the 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals, August 25-27 as well as the Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15 presented by Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels, which offers a $150,000 combined purse, including $66,000 for ProLine Outlaw Pro Mod, Sept. 14-17.

Tickets for the 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire are already on sale, and more than fifty performers, the jet engine-powered Shockwave truck, a new $125,000 fireworks show, new theatrical light show and new special effects will make up the highly anticipated event, August 12.

"The 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire headlines what is arguably the most exciting 2017 schedule release in Summit Motorsports Park history," said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. "From fireworks to Funny Cars and Sweet 16 parties to the return of the Shockwave, our 2017 has something for everyone," said Bader, Jr

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.