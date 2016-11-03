Summit Motorsports Park announces schedule for 2017

Among the offerings are the 36th Annual Spring Warm-Up on April 15 followed by the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, which is billed as the largest NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event in the country, May 19-21.
Super Summit, which sees sizable increases in racers and race fans each year, is
June 9-10, and the 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, which is heavy on high horsepower and high mph Top Fuel dragsters, Funny Cars and fireworks, is June 22-25. Fords will be the focus for Fun Ford Reloaded 2, July 7-9, and street-rodders will cruise in for the Sweet 16 Wanda Brand AkzoNobel Blue Suede Cruise, July 14-16.
Dusters, Demons and other Chryslers will come together for the 5th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend, July 28-30, and everything from Grand Safaris to GTOs will gather for the 26th Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals, August 4-6.
The 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire, slated to be the most action-packed presentation of the time-honored event yet, will feature more than fifty performers, a new $125,000 fireworks show, new theatrical light show and new special effects, August 12, and cars with turbo, blower, nitrous and naturally aspirated combinations will captivate at the 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals, August 25-27.
The Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15 presented by Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels will see a colossal $150,000 combined purse, including $66,00 for the event's quickest and fastest category, ProLine Outlaw Pro Mod, with $40,000 of that for the winner, Sept. 14-17, and hundreds of sportsman racers will gather for a week-long Halloween party - and racing - during the Halloween Classic XLIV presented by Harland Sharp, Oct. 22-29.
2017 Summit Motorsports Park schedule:
April 15: 36th Annual Spring Warm-Up
April 21: Friday Test & Tune
April 22: Accel Super Series - Opening Day
April 28: Friday Test & Tune
April 29: Accel Super Series
May 3: Wednesday Fun Night
May 5: Friday Test & Tune
May 6: Accel Super Series
May 7: 29th Annual High School Nationals
May 10: Wednesday Fun Night
May 12: Friday Test & Tune
May 13: Accel Super Series
May 17: Wednesday Fun Night
May 19-21: 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser
May 24: Wednesday Fun Night
May 26: Friday Test & Tune
May 27: Accel Super Series
May 31: Wednesday Fun Night
June 2-4: 20th Annual No Box Bonanza
June 7: Wednesday Fun Night
June 9-10: Super Summit
June 14: Wednesday Fun Night
June 16: Friday Test & Tune
June 17: Accel Super Series
June 22-25: 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
July 5: Wednesday Fun Night
July 7-9: Fun Ford Reloaded 2
July 12: Wednesday Fun Night
July 14-16: Sweet 16 Wanda Brand AkzoNobel Blue Suede Cruise
July 17-18: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
July 19: Wednesday Fun Night/Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
July 20: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
July 21: Friday Test & Tune
July 22: Accel Super Series
July 23: 20th Annual Oldsmobile/Buick Race/Show Nationals
July 24-25: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
July 26: Wednesday Fun Night
July 28-30: 5th Annual Monster Mopar Weekend
August 2: Wednesday Fun Night
Aug. 4-6: 26th Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals
Aug. 11-13: 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire
Aug. 16: Wednesday Fun Night
Aug. 18-20: 25th Annual Shootout presented by Buschur Racing
Aug. 23: Wednesday Fun Night
Aug. 25-27: 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals
Aug. 30: Wednesday Fun Night
Sept.1-3: 25th Annual Ten Grand Nationals
Sept. 6: Wednesday Fun Night
Sept. 8: Friday Test & Tune
Sept. 9: Accel Super Series
Sept. 13: Wednesday Fun Night
Sept. 14-17: Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15
Sept. 20: Wednesday Fun Night
Sept. 22: Friday Test & Tune
Sept. 23: Accel Super Series
Sept. 27: Wednesday Fun Night
Sept. 29: Friday Test & Tune
Oct. 4: Wednesday Fun Night
Oct. 6: Friday Test & Tune
Oct. 7: Accel Super Series Season Championship
Oct. 11: Wednesday Fun Night
Oct. 13: Friday Test & Tune
Oct. 18: Wednesday Fun Night
Oct. 22-29: Halloween Classic XLIV presented by Harland Sharp