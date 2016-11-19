Veterans inspired by cards

A group of volunteers spent the afternoon of Nov. 10 delivering the cards and American flags.

“It was a humbling and gratifying experience,” said Heather Bodle, owner of Written Inspirations.

Many individuals from all over the country, American Legion posts in the state and local schools in Perkins Township played a significant role in purchasing, signing and delivering the cards to the veterans.

When asked about the success of the project, Bodle said, “we are humbled by all of the support.”

A check in the amount of $650 was also presented to the Ohio Veterans Home. The donation by Written Inspirations will be placed in the Veterans Resident Benefit Fund, which is used to pay for programs and activities for the veterans.

The volunteers already have begun to plan for Veterans Day next year and hope to make the card delivery an even bigger success.

“We have discussed including the other Veterans Home in Ohio as part of our card delivery,” Bodle said.

The Veterans Day card delivery isn’t a “one and done” project for Written Inspirations.

Bodle’s company recently partnered with OHgo and its Project Happy Christmas mission. She said this partnership fit well with the Written Inspirations motto, “purchase — inspire — make a difference.”

Written Inspirations has created several Christmas cards for this partnership that can be purchased and sent to OHgo. All purchased cards will be attached to the shoebox gifts that OHgo collects and puts together, they will be delivered to children in Erie County who are in need.

In return, for each card purchased, Written Inspirations will donate $1 to the OHgo Mobile Art Park.

“This local business will continue to make a difference in the lives of many,” Bodle said.

To support a Written Inspirations project or purchase a one-of-a-kind greeting card, visit www.writteninspirations.com.