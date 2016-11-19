Air Force veteran's 4 sons also in military

Andrew, 30, is a member of the infantry and a lance corporal, in the U.S. Marine Corps. Over the course of five years, he has completed three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Samuel, 26, is a corpsman, Specialist E-4, in the U.S. Army Guard. He has completed six years.

Benjamin, 24, is a member of the infantry and a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has completed four years.

Jacob is a corpsman, Petty Officer 3rd Class, in the U.S. Navy. He currently is stationed in Pensacola, Fla.

Their father said he and his son’s mother are “super proud” of them deciding to serve their country.

“The military was a good for making you grow up,” said Jim Montana, a sergeant with the Norwalk Police Department. “It makes you start your life.”

Montana was an Air Force police officer for six years. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

“I have lived in Norwalk since 1989, when I got out of the military,” he said. “When I went into the military, they made me a police officer and I went to the police academy.

“Police work became a calling. I really enjoy almost every moment of it. That’s when I realized where God wanted me to be,” Montana added.

Montana doesn’t believe his sons entered the military to make it a career.

“I think they wanted the chance to serve their country and take advantage of the college school program,” he said. “I don’t think my being in the military specifically influenced them. I had talked about (my experience) and I talked it up as getting you to jump-start your life.”

Specifically, Samuel wanted to go into the Army so he could afford to finish paying for college.

Montana’s family is in its third generation of being in the military.

“My dad was in the Air Force and I never knew it,” he said. “He was out of the military by the time I was born.”

Montana didn’t grew up having to move every few years, as many military families do.

“I never thought of (us) as a military family” he said. “Dad was successful and that’s why I decided to do it.”