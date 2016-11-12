Being a veteran is 'being part of something bigger than yourself'

Students had doughnuts with the veterans, then moved into the auditorium to listen to five of them as they shared their experiences.

One of the speakers was Todd Corbin, who Tuesday defeated incumbent Dane Howard in the race for Huron County sheriff. Corbin is a former Marine and Navy Cross winner for his efforts in saving fellow officers during a bloody battle in Hadithah, Iraq.

Corbin stressed being a veteran goes far beyond the battles and honors.

“Doing the right thing when no one else is looking,” he told the students. “Carrying yourself in such a way that distinguishes yourself from everybody else.

“A different work ethic. A different mentality. Putting others ahead of yourself. ... Always do the right thing. We always are held to a certain standard. You don’t want to bring discredit to your service. You don’t want to be that person. Being a part of the service is wanting to distinguish yourself and be heralded as the people you respected.

“When you talk about honor it is being a representation, a product or your environment and your branch of service.

Corbin pointed out that Thursday was the 241st birthday of the Marines.

“Those traditions we carry. ... Because of that history you want to carry that torch,” Corbin said.

Josh Schlotterer, director of student activities at Norwalk High School, said being a veteran is an honor.

“To me, it’s being part of somthing bigger than yourself,” he said. “Trying to honor those who have gone before you.”