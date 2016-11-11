Local Korean War vet visits memorials, receives 'welcome home'

The project began solely with World War II veterans. According to its website, founder and retired Air Force Captain Earl Morse “could tell that the majority of the veterans had given up all hope of ever visiting the memorial that was specifically created to honor their services as well as the services of their fellow comrades who had paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Since then, the project has been joined by many different pilots and even Southwest Airlines. It has grown immensely.

This year, Norwalk resident and Korean War veteran George Mitro was one of those chosen to fly out to the memorials. Mitro said he was honored, privileged to be among the 19 World War II and six Korean War vets to make the trip.

Mitro, who formerly ran the Handicraft Headquarters with his wife, served in the Korean war from 1951 to 1954. He was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart.

They left early from Cleveland-Hopkins, a heartening experience. Each veteran was assigned a “guardian” and a wheelchair “to be pushed around when needed,” he said.

“Every place we went along the way, when they wheeled us through, people cheered and clapped,” Mitro recalled. “It was kind of, really, I guess it was good. Nice feeling. Emotional.”

The group was met by a similarly warm reception in Baltimore, where everyone from kiosk venders to travelers clapped and cheered for them.

For Mitro, it was a humbling experience “because, as they say, I did a job I was called to do. I’m not a hero. Not in my eyes.”

It was not the first time he had traveled to our nation’s capitol. In fact, he was stationed in the former Fort Myer at Arlington for a year and a half. From there, he said, traveling into D.C. was no more of a hassle than traveling to Sandusky.

Since he had seen the city before, he was mostly there for the memorials.

“The only memorial I wanted to see was the Korean and the World War II, because that wasn’t there when I was down there,” he said. For Mitro, it was more than worth the trip.

“People think the Korean memorial, they see these troops on patrol. That’s not the thing that gets you,” he said. “It’s the wall.

“With all these — not images — spirits.”

He called the experience “very touching,” as he saw the shining black wall inset with over 2,000 images of the Korean War, making for an emotionally powerful mural.

He was also fortunate enough to witness the changing of the guard while there.

“I wasn’t a tomb guard, but I was in the Third Infantry Regiment, which was the old guard,” he said. “We took care of all the ceremonies around Washington. Funerals in Arlington, everything.”

He even marched in President Eisenhower’s inauguration parade during that time.

“That was a highlight of my career, if you will,” Mitro said with a chuckle.

The return home was equally touching. Two rows of Navy personnel were waiting at the gate to welcome them back at Cleveland-Hopkins airport. People cheered. A piper played them home.

“Like they say — that was finally the welcome home.”

Mitro said that missing welcome was something that has bothered him for a long time.

“WWII troops came home to parades, and deservedly so,” he said. “The Vietnam vets came home and were treated like ‘you know what.’ It just angers me. We came home from Korea, nobody knew. Nobody cared.

“I think I was home on leave after spending four months at the hospital, because I was seriously wounded and almost killed over there.”

He recalled his neighbor welcoming him back. “Hey, George. Where have you been? I haven’t seen you in a long time.”

George said that was his “Welcome Home.”

“Did I expect anything? Did I want anything? No. I just want you to know. It’s not like I wanted big parades or anything like that. I did what I did because I felt somebody back in 1776 bought my freedom and I need to pay it back some. Wrong or right, that’s how I feel.”