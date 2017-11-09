Salvation Army holding kettle week

From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday WGGN FM97.7 will broadcast live from The Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Ave., courtesy of Don Tester Ford. The public is welcome to enjoy refreshments, register for prizes and sponsor local children for Christmas gifts.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday “The First Day of Kettles” will be celebrated at Rural King with free coffee and doughnuts. Salvation Army advisory board members will host the public to also review the many volunteer opportunities during the holidays.

The Salvation Army appeal hopes to raise $175,000 plus another $75,000 in-kind value of new toys, new clothing and food donations.

For more information, contact Maj. Leonard Boynton at 419-668-4090.