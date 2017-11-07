2017 general election results

Here are the unofficial final results of races and issues in Tuesday’s general election. Vote totals are for Huron County only. Checkmarks denote winners. Results won’t be official until they are certified by the Huron County Board of Elections.

CITIES

Bellevue City

Council president (elect 1)

√ Ronald Smith - 366

Treasurer (elect 1)

√ David W. Freitag - 266

John E. Miller Sr. - 178

Council at large (elect 3)

√ Dennis Feuerstein - 219

√ Lee Waldrup - 264

√ Write-in - 17

3rd Ward Council (elect 1)

√ Steve Hill - 178

4th Ward Council (elect 1)

√ Beverly J. Ommert - 190

Bellevue Municipal Court

√ Thomas L. Aigler - 679

Norwalk City

Council at Large (elect 4)

√ Stephen E. Euton - 1,585

√ Jordy Horowitz - 1,341

√ Bryan Lamb - 1,363

√ Stephen F. Schumm - 1,633

Vince P. Thompson - 1,050

Norwalk Municipal Court

Muni Court Judge (elect 1)

√ Eric R. Weisenburger - 7,493

Willard City

Ward 1 (elect 1)

No valid petition filed

Ward 2 (elect 1)

√ Chuck Danhoff - 63

Ward 3 (elect 1)

√ David Sattig - 241

Ward 4 (elect 1)

√ Michael J. Elmlinger - 244

VILLAGES

Greenwich Village

Council (elect 4)

√ Mike King - 221

√ Randy Wilson - 213

No valid petition filed for other two spots

Milan Village

Council (elect 4)

√ Todd A. Barber - 29

James J. Brown - 14

Randy Glovinsky - 16

√ David A. Jenkins - 29

√ Carla J. Rospert - 46

√ Benjamin R. Smith - 21

Monroeville Village

Mayor (elect 1)

√ Melissa Fries - 204

Council (elect 4)

√ Christina A. Raftery - 148

√ Kevin Rasnick - 150

√ Mark A. Rupp - 147

√ Bob Whitacre - 179

New London Village

Council (elect 4)

√ Stuart K. Cooke - 224

Michael Crabbs (write-in) - 80

√ Janice C. Myers - 224

√ Michael Willis - 237

√ Hugh C. Winslow, Jr. - 192

North Fairfield

Council (elect 4)

√ Sharleen Coy - 53

√ Daniel L. Traxler (write-in) - 9

No valid petition filed for other two spots

Plymouth

Council (elect 4)

Stephen Dills - 37

√ Charles Doan - 81

√ Joan Felver - 61

√ Jeremy Parish - 41

√ Elaine Root - 71

Wakeman Village

Council (elect 4)

√ Nancy J. DeLong - 114

√ Beverly L. Stober - 116

√ James E. Tansey - 122

√ Roger Wallace - 134

SCHOOL BOARDS

Bellevue CSD

School board (elect 3, full term)

√ Neil Carlson - 362

√ Jennifer A. Manbeck-Rogers - 498

School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)

√ Stephen A. Rucker - 470

Edison LSD

School board (elect 3, full term)

√ Matthew E. McClester - 121

√ James M. Suhanic - 164

√ Jeffrey J. Whitacre - 146

School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)

√ John A. Betts - 170

Monroeville LSD

School board (elect 3, full term)

√ Melissa L. Allen - 522

√ Dan Bemis - 450

Leah Dowell - 297

√ Mike Helmstetter - 486

Robb Smithson - 307

School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)

√ Betsy Ruggles - 603

Jane Kramer (write-in) - 93

New London LSD

School board (elect 3, full term)

√ William A. Given - 605

√ Kenneth Long - 632

√ Domenic Maiani - 491

School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)

No valid candidate petition filed

Norwalk CSD

School board (elect 3)

Julie Castle - 1,309

Eric Gonzales - 1,230

√ Steven Linder - 1,716

√ Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 1,433

√ Beth Schnellinger - 1,525

Plymouth-Shiloh LSD

School board (elect 2, full term)

√ Angela Hall - 63

√ Doug Hamman - 94

Sally Hoak - 48

Seneca East LSD

School board (elect 2, full term)

Jamie Beamer - 89

Gina Ganni - 40

Daniel Stacklin - 124

South Central LSD

School board (elect 2, full term)

√ Bryan Hamman - 468

√ Gary W. Sprague - 410

Michael West - 298

School board (elect 1, UET 12-31-19)

√ John Whitright - 463

Travis Wilson - 321

Wellington ESD

School board (elect 3)

√ Brett Murner - 32

√ Ayers R. Ratliff - 37

√ Write-in - 21

Western Reserve LSD

School board (elect 2)

Frank C. Edwards, Jr. - 432

√ Kris Green - 559

√ Peggy Weisenberger - 822

Willard CSD

School board (elect 3)

Lisa M. Bohach - 489

Donna Cok - 407

√ Rod Cok - 849

√ Marsha K. Danhoff - 762

Dave D. Lawrence - 494

Audrey Ruth Rose - 443

Heather Slone - 695

√ Richard Willloughby - 761

TOWNSHIPS

Bronson Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Dave Berry - 250

Peter H. Mainzer - 167

√ Steve Rospert - 353

Clarksfield Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ James B. McClaflin - 187

√ John O. McClaflin - 178

Fairfield Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Dale Bond - 192

√ Jeff Deeble - 180

Fitchville Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Joshua L. Grosswiler - 63

Valerie Halstead - 50

Jay B. Schwanger - 47

Bruce E. Urich - 53

√ Robert W. Wilson - 139

Greenfield Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Jeremiah L. Huffman - 223

Chris Morgan - 163

√ Dale I. Smith - 202

Greenfield Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Henry Calame - 80

√ Mark Stevens - 121

Hartland Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Lauren J. Kamm - 118

√ Doyle H. Stevens - 146

Lyme Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Roger Hunker - 160

√ David E. Lepley - 208

New Haven Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

Thomas E. Babcock - 234

√ Mike Keefe - 236

√ Frank E. Smith - 257

New London Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Randy Fishbaugh - 257

√ Robert Harris - 262

Scott Loescher - 180

William M. Schwinn - 256

Norwalk Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

Jason Gahring - 201

Frederick C. Linder - 207

√ Rich Marett - 229

√ Kevin Riley - 324

Norwich Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

Gerald Mahl - 122

√ Clifford E. Martin - 146

√ Richard E. Wiles - 203

Peru Two.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Ricky M. Schaffer - 230

√ Nick Stang - 210

Richmond Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Michael A. Adams - 122

√ Matthew A. Schwab - 145

Ridgefield Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Robert H. Schafer - 372

√ Joseph Stang - 346

Ripley Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Mark A. Adams - 150

Michael E. Mills - 42

√ Donald G. Sparks - 132

Sherman Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Todd A. Bischoff - 73

√ Ronald A. Myers - 52

Townsend Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

Joe Barnhouse - 157

Michael K. Hahn - 165

√ Tim E. Patrick - 189

√ Byron Yaussy - 245

Wakeman Twp.

Trustee (elect 2)

√ Caroll L. Butler - 261

√ Dale Daniels - 249

Kenneth Tkach - 231

ISSUES

State Issue 1

√ Yes - 8,289

No - 1,971

State Issue 2

Yes - 1,562

√ No - 8,688

Bellevue City - Renewal

Purpose: parks and recreation

Yes - 326

No - 162

Bellevue City - Replacement and Increase (Income Tax)

Purpose: general fund

Yes - 218

No - 267

Bronson Township - Replacement and Increase

Purpose: fire and ambulance

√ Yes - 301

No - 171

Edison Local School District - Substitution

Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district

Yes - 127

√ No - 136

EHOVE JVS - Additional

Purpose: general permanent improvements

√ Yes - 4,449

No - 3,675

Greenfield Township - Replacement

Purpose: fire and ambulance

√ Yes - 262

No - 110

Lyme Township - Replacement

Purpose: current expenses

√ Yes - 176

No - 76

Monroeville Local School District - Replacement

Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites

Yes - 455

√ No - 508

New London Township - Additional

Purpose: fire and ambulance

√ Yes - 292

No - 252

Norwalk 1C - Local Liquor Option

Purpose: Sunday sales

√ Yes - 125

No - 66

Norwalk City - Renewal

Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department

√ Yes - 1,866

No - 726

Plymouth Village - Renewal

Purpose: cemetery

√ Yes - 57

No - 35

Richmond Township - Additional

Purpose: providing and maintaining fire, ambulance and EMS

√ Yes - 100

No - 88

South Central LSD - Additional

Purpose: permanent improvements

√ Yes - 476

No - 407

Vermilion River Ambulance District - Renewal

Purpose: emergency medical services

√ Yes - 630

No - 239

Willard 3 - Local Liquor Option

Purpose: Sunday sales

√ Yes - 175

No - 129

* * *

(UPDATED at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

With 10,528 ballots cast (29.28 percent of registered voters), here are the final unofficial results for select Huron County races and issues:

ISSUES

UP NEXT: We will post the final unofficial totals for all Huron County races and issues as the final update tonight.

* * *

(UPDATED at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

With 4,561 ballots (12.69 percent of registered voters) counted so far, here are results for select Huron County races and issues:

* * *

(ORIGINAL post at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

Today is Election Day. The polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Results from the early-voting (absentee ballots) in Huron County have been released.

We will provide updates as more results are provided from the Huron County Board of Elections, and post the unofficial final results here as well.