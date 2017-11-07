2017 general election results

Here are the unofficial final results of races and issues in Tuesday’s general election. Vote totals are for Huron County only. Checkmarks denote winners. Results won’t be official until they are certified by the Huron County Board of Elections.
CITIES
Bellevue City
Council president (elect 1)
√ Ronald Smith - 366
Treasurer (elect 1)
√ David W. Freitag - 266
John E. Miller Sr. - 178
Council at large (elect 3)
√ Dennis Feuerstein - 219
√ Lee Waldrup - 264
√ Write-in - 17
3rd Ward Council (elect 1)
√ Steve Hill - 178
4th Ward Council (elect 1)
√ Beverly J. Ommert - 190
Bellevue Municipal Court
√ Thomas L. Aigler - 679
Norwalk City
Council at Large (elect 4)
√ Stephen E. Euton - 1,585
√ Jordy Horowitz - 1,341
√ Bryan Lamb - 1,363
√ Stephen F. Schumm - 1,633
Vince P. Thompson - 1,050
Norwalk Municipal Court
Muni Court Judge (elect 1)
√ Eric R. Weisenburger - 7,493
Willard City
Ward 1 (elect 1)
No valid petition filed
Ward 2 (elect 1)
√ Chuck Danhoff - 63
Ward 3 (elect 1)
√ David Sattig - 241
Ward 4 (elect 1)
√ Michael J. Elmlinger - 244
VILLAGES
Greenwich Village
Council (elect 4)
√ Mike King - 221
√ Randy Wilson - 213
No valid petition filed for other two spots
Milan Village
Council (elect 4)
√ Todd A. Barber - 29
James J. Brown - 14
Randy Glovinsky - 16
√ David A. Jenkins - 29
√ Carla J. Rospert - 46
√ Benjamin R. Smith - 21
Monroeville Village
Mayor (elect 1)
√ Melissa Fries - 204
Council (elect 4)
√ Christina A. Raftery - 148
√ Kevin Rasnick - 150
√ Mark A. Rupp - 147
√ Bob Whitacre - 179
New London Village
Council (elect 4)
√ Stuart K. Cooke - 224
Michael Crabbs (write-in) - 80
√ Janice C. Myers - 224
√ Michael Willis - 237
√ Hugh C. Winslow, Jr. - 192
North Fairfield
Council (elect 4)
√ Sharleen Coy - 53
√ Daniel L. Traxler (write-in) - 9
No valid petition filed for other two spots
Plymouth
Council (elect 4)
Stephen Dills - 37
√ Charles Doan - 81
√ Joan Felver - 61
√ Jeremy Parish - 41
√ Elaine Root - 71
Wakeman Village
Council (elect 4)
√ Nancy J. DeLong - 114
√ Beverly L. Stober - 116
√ James E. Tansey - 122
√ Roger Wallace - 134
SCHOOL BOARDS
Bellevue CSD
School board (elect 3, full term)
√ Neil Carlson - 362
√ Jennifer A. Manbeck-Rogers - 498
School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)
√ Stephen A. Rucker - 470
Edison LSD
School board (elect 3, full term)
√ Matthew E. McClester - 121
√ James M. Suhanic - 164
√ Jeffrey J. Whitacre - 146
School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)
√ John A. Betts - 170
Monroeville LSD
School board (elect 3, full term)
√ Melissa L. Allen - 522
√ Dan Bemis - 450
Leah Dowell - 297
√ Mike Helmstetter - 486
Robb Smithson - 307
School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)
√ Betsy Ruggles - 603
Jane Kramer (write-in) - 93
New London LSD
School board (elect 3, full term)
√ William A. Given - 605
√ Kenneth Long - 632
√ Domenic Maiani - 491
School board (elect 1, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019)
No valid candidate petition filed
Norwalk CSD
School board (elect 3)
Julie Castle - 1,309
Eric Gonzales - 1,230
√ Steven Linder - 1,716
√ Ralph F. Ritzenthaler - 1,433
√ Beth Schnellinger - 1,525
Plymouth-Shiloh LSD
School board (elect 2, full term)
√ Angela Hall - 63
√ Doug Hamman - 94
Sally Hoak - 48
Seneca East LSD
School board (elect 2, full term)
Jamie Beamer - 89
Gina Ganni - 40
Daniel Stacklin - 124
South Central LSD
School board (elect 2, full term)
√ Bryan Hamman - 468
√ Gary W. Sprague - 410
Michael West - 298
School board (elect 1, UET 12-31-19)
√ John Whitright - 463
Travis Wilson - 321
Wellington ESD
School board (elect 3)
√ Brett Murner - 32
√ Ayers R. Ratliff - 37
√ Write-in - 21
Western Reserve LSD
School board (elect 2)
Frank C. Edwards, Jr. - 432
√ Kris Green - 559
√ Peggy Weisenberger - 822
Willard CSD
School board (elect 3)
Lisa M. Bohach - 489
Donna Cok - 407
√ Rod Cok - 849
√ Marsha K. Danhoff - 762
Dave D. Lawrence - 494
Audrey Ruth Rose - 443
Heather Slone - 695
√ Richard Willloughby - 761
TOWNSHIPS
Bronson Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Dave Berry - 250
Peter H. Mainzer - 167
√ Steve Rospert - 353
Clarksfield Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ James B. McClaflin - 187
√ John O. McClaflin - 178
Fairfield Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Dale Bond - 192
√ Jeff Deeble - 180
Fitchville Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Joshua L. Grosswiler - 63
Valerie Halstead - 50
Jay B. Schwanger - 47
Bruce E. Urich - 53
√ Robert W. Wilson - 139
Greenfield Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Jeremiah L. Huffman - 223
Chris Morgan - 163
√ Dale I. Smith - 202
Greenfield Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Henry Calame - 80
√ Mark Stevens - 121
Hartland Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Lauren J. Kamm - 118
√ Doyle H. Stevens - 146
Lyme Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Roger Hunker - 160
√ David E. Lepley - 208
New Haven Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
Thomas E. Babcock - 234
√ Mike Keefe - 236
√ Frank E. Smith - 257
New London Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Randy Fishbaugh - 257
√ Robert Harris - 262
Scott Loescher - 180
William M. Schwinn - 256
Norwalk Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
Jason Gahring - 201
Frederick C. Linder - 207
√ Rich Marett - 229
√ Kevin Riley - 324
Norwich Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
Gerald Mahl - 122
√ Clifford E. Martin - 146
√ Richard E. Wiles - 203
Peru Two.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Ricky M. Schaffer - 230
√ Nick Stang - 210
Richmond Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Michael A. Adams - 122
√ Matthew A. Schwab - 145
Ridgefield Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Robert H. Schafer - 372
√ Joseph Stang - 346
Ripley Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Mark A. Adams - 150
Michael E. Mills - 42
√ Donald G. Sparks - 132
Sherman Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Todd A. Bischoff - 73
√ Ronald A. Myers - 52
Townsend Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
Joe Barnhouse - 157
Michael K. Hahn - 165
√ Tim E. Patrick - 189
√ Byron Yaussy - 245
Wakeman Twp.
Trustee (elect 2)
√ Caroll L. Butler - 261
√ Dale Daniels - 249
Kenneth Tkach - 231
ISSUES
State Issue 1
√ Yes - 8,289
No - 1,971
State Issue 2
Yes - 1,562
√ No - 8,688
Bellevue City - Renewal
Purpose: parks and recreation
Yes - 326
No - 162
Bellevue City - Replacement and Increase (Income Tax)
Purpose: general fund
Yes - 218
No - 267
Bronson Township - Replacement and Increase
Purpose: fire and ambulance
√ Yes - 301
No - 171
Edison Local School District - Substitution
Purpose: necessary requirements of the school district
Yes - 127
√ No - 136
EHOVE JVS - Additional
Purpose: general permanent improvements
√ Yes - 4,449
No - 3,675
Greenfield Township - Replacement
Purpose: fire and ambulance
√ Yes - 262
No - 110
Lyme Township - Replacement
Purpose: current expenses
√ Yes - 176
No - 76
Monroeville Local School District - Replacement
Purpose: adding to, renovating, remodeling, furnishing, and equipping buildings and other equipment, including school buses and improving school sites
Yes - 455
√ No - 508
New London Township - Additional
Purpose: fire and ambulance
√ Yes - 292
No - 252
Norwalk 1C - Local Liquor Option
Purpose: Sunday sales
√ Yes - 125
No - 66
Norwalk City - Renewal
Purpose: providing and maintaining a fire department
√ Yes - 1,866
No - 726
Plymouth Village - Renewal
Purpose: cemetery
√ Yes - 57
No - 35
Richmond Township - Additional
Purpose: providing and maintaining fire, ambulance and EMS
√ Yes - 100
No - 88
South Central LSD - Additional
Purpose: permanent improvements
√ Yes - 476
No - 407
Vermilion River Ambulance District - Renewal
Purpose: emergency medical services
√ Yes - 630
No - 239
Willard 3 - Local Liquor Option
Purpose: Sunday sales
√ Yes - 175
No - 129
