Cutest dogs in county

Derik and Amanda Sidell’s dalmatians Presley and Montgomery were voted as the Reflector’s cutest dogs.

Local residents of Huron County, Milan and Bellevue were asked to submit photos of their cutest K-9s via Instagram with #reflector_cutestdog. The community then had to go and vote for their favorites by liking the photos. The dog with the most likes won.

More than 60 photos later, the spotted duo from Norwalk won the contest with with 189 votes. Wakeman’s husky, Ace, owned by Katie Kovach, was bumped from holding first place for the first week and a half of the contest. Ace racked up 139 votes, followed by Gilbert the French bulldog owned by Sara Sitterly, with 99 votes.

Montogomery, 2, and Presley, 3, were photographed all dressed up at their mom and dad’s wedding. Amanda described it as a “2-for-1 deal.” The couple was married Aug. 13, 2016 and just celebrated their one-year anniversary with the big news of having a baby on the way.

“We’re due in November,” Amanda said. “Presley is pretty pumped about it. Montogmery, he doesn't really know what's going on. He's going to be scared, but he'll be fine.

"I was kind of hoping for another puppy, but we got a human," she laughed.

She said the dogs are a part of the family.

“Presley is our leader, our dominant girl,” she said. “We've had her since she was 6 weeks old. She is the monster we created. She’s very bold.”

Which is good, since her brother is far more timid.

“Montgomery was actually a rescue (pet),” Sidell said. “I think the main reason we got him is her (Presley). He loves her and followers her everywhere. He's her shadow. He looks to her for confidence.”

Among their favorite activities are swimming, running, sleeping, and of course, eating treats — which they received plenty of in their Reflector’s cutest dog winner basket, along with other goodies.

“We’re so excited,” she said on Facebook after seeing the live video announcing their win. A live video was also streamed and posted on the Reflector’s Instagram account (norwalk_reflector).