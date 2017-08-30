Norwalk Public Library announces September events

Visit the Norwalk Public Library this month to participate in our fun and free programs. September is National Library Card Month. Sign up for a library card at either of our circulation desks. If you don’t already have a Clevnet card, all it takes is a document with a current address and a guardian’s signature if you’re ages 5 to17.

On the first Tuesday of every month, we bust out the bricks. LEGO Day is at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5. All ages are welcome to build and compete.

Storytime is the best. Children ages 0 through 5 can attend every Thursday at 11 a.m. This month’s dates are: Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Music and Movement is a great time to shake out the sillies. Children ages 0 through 5 are invited to join us every other Friday. This month's dates are Sept. 8 and 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to a very special Minion party at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Join us for crafts, games, and fun involving our favorite “Despicable Me” characters. Sign up in the children’s room.

Family storytime is 7 p.m. Sept. 13. All ages are invited for a cozy evening of stories and crafts.

Library Play Dates for ages 0 through 5 are at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 29. Caretakers and children are invited to meet new friends and have fun. Children in grades three through five are invited to a pirate party at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Sign up for a swashbuckling evening of games and crafts.

Adults are welcome to Dot Paint Night at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. Come learn this innovative and relaxing painting technique. Registration is required.

Teen Afterschool Time is back. Children in grades six through 12 can join us after school Sept. 21 for games and snacks.

Banned Books Week is Sept. 24 through 30. Stop by all week long for activities, displays and the chance at a bonus prize. Author Melinda Carver is joining us at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. She will be reading from and answering questions about her new book, “Get Positive, Live Positive.” Stop by for a signature.

Camp Out at the Library is at at 7p.m. Sept. 27. This is a special family storytime featuring camping-themed crafts, snacks, and games. Registration is required.

Visit our website at www.norwalk.lib.oh.us or call 419-668-6063 for information on programs, services, and more. Special Hours: We will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4. Check out the Hoopla and Libby apps to get movies, music, ebooks, and more – even when we’re closed.

Regular library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Norwalk Public Library is located at 46 W. Main St.