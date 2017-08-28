O’Briens named county's Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2017

They and eight other recipients were honored by Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. at a ceremony held Thursday at Hawkins Corner.

The following residents of Huron County received the 2017 Safe Driver Award at the ceremony: Becky Bottomlee, Michael Durning, Charlie Jors, Monte Marsh and Tracy Quillen.

After a heart attack in 1992, the O’Briends were determined not to let life pass them by without contributing to their community. Ambrose and Caroline have been married for 54 years and have two sons and four grandsons.

Throughout the past 22 years, Ambrose and Caroline have kept their promise by volunteering through a variety of ways, including:

• Catholic Charities

• Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services

• Norwalk Area United Fund

• Norwalk Parks & Recreation

• St. Paul’s Catholic Church

• Senior Enrichment Services

“Ambrose and Caroline have been very instrumental in the Age Exchange program (at Senior Enrichment Services),” said Roxanne Sandles, Senior Enrichment services director. “They have provided countless hours of guidance and mentoring to many young children. Their strength comes from the compassion that they show not only the children, but everyone around them.

“The O’Briens are truly inspirational as they demonstrate how caring for little ones can help make their lives brighter each day. This is a truly deserving couple,” she added.

Each year, the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging.

There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Ave. W. in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.