Firelands Float Fly a success

This event is sponsored by the Firelands Float Flyers, an area organization dedicated to the sport of model airplanes taking off and landing on water.

The motors are either electric or fueled by nitro gas (a mixture of nitromethane and methanol often used in race cars), and the difference is evident by the sound they make. The electric ones are very quiet and the nitro fueled fly with a buzzing noise, sounding somewhat like a large bumblebee.

Pilots attend each year from Michigan and Ohio to practice their sport and always give the same answers as to why they continue to return to the reservoir. They say they like the large open space with no trees or other obstacles in the area so they can fly their planes without worrying about hitting something. Also, they enjoy meeting old friends and camping in the park because everyone is so friendly.

For more information about float planes or the Firelands Float Flyers, contact Bob James at 419-929-6400.